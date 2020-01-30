Thursday January 30, 2020

-Former Kiambu County Governor, William Kabogo,has reacted to the impeachment of his successor Ferdinand Waititu by the Senate on Wednesday.





During the plenary sitting that lasted for four hours, Waititu was sent home for good for misuse of public money and gross misconduct.





Reacting to the development, Kabogo hailed the move saying the people of Kiambu would now be able to get services.





“The people of Kiambu should start getting services now. Choices have consequences," Kabogo said.





Waititu's impeachment seemed like a validation of Kabogo's warning to the people of Kiambu, that they had elected somebody who could not be entrusted with public funds.





The former Governor’s impeachment at the Senate was based on 3 counts with 27 senators voting for Waititu's impeachment in the first count and 28 voting for impeachment in the second and third counts.





Waititu is still facing charges in the courts over corruption and was ordered not to step in his office for the duration of his case.



