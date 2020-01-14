0
Tuesday January 14, 2020 - This is the full list of the Cabinet reshuffle and new appointments as announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday:

Cabinet Secretary nominations

1. Mutahi Kagwe – Health

2. Betty Maina – Industrialization


Permanent Secretary nominations

1. Amb. John Weru – Trade

2. Dr. Jwan Ouma – Vocational and technical training

3. Mary Kimonye – Public service

4. Amb Simon Nabukwesi – University education and research

5. Solomon Kitungu – Transport

6. Enosh Momanyi Onyango – Physical Planning

CSs reshuffled

1. Amb. Rachael Omamo – Foreign affairs

2. Sicily Kariuki – Water, Sanitation, Irrigation

3. Peter Munya – Agriculture, Co-operatives

4. Amb. Monica Juma – Defense

5. Simon Chelugui – Labour

6. Amb. Ukur Yatani – National Treasury and Planning

PSs reshuffled

  1. Joe Okudo – Sports
  2. Dr. Chris Kiptoo – Environment, Forestry
  3. Dr. Kevit Desai – EAC
  4. Dr. Margaret Mwaima – Regional Development
  5. Esther Koimett – Broadcasting and Telecommunications
  6. Peter Kaberia – Mining
  7. Safina Kwekwe – Tourism
  8. Prof. Coletta Suda – Gender
Chief Administrative Secretaries (CAS)

1.    Hussein Dado- Interior and coordination

2. Patrick Ole Ntutu – Labour and Social Protection

3. Andrew Tuimur – Water, Sanitation, Irrigation

4. Abdul Bahari – Devolution and ASAR

5. Lawrence Karanja – Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development

6. Peter Odoyo – Defense

7. Maureen Magoma – ICT, Innovation, Youth affairs

8. Winnie Guchu – State Law Office

9. Wavinya Ndeti – Transport

10. Zacharia Kinuthia Mugure – Education

11. Mumina Bonaya – Education

12. Linah Chebii Kilimo – Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Co-operatives

13. Ann Mukami Nyaga – Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Co-operatives

14. Mercy Mwangangi – Health

15. Nadia Ahmed Abdalla – ICT

