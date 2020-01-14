Tuesday January 14, 2020 - This is the full list of the Cabinet reshuffle and new appointments as announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday:
Cabinet Secretary nominations
1. Mutahi Kagwe – Health
2. Betty Maina – Industrialization
Permanent Secretary nominations
1. Amb. John Weru – Trade
2. Dr. Jwan Ouma – Vocational and technical training
3. Mary Kimonye – Public service
4. Amb Simon Nabukwesi – University education and research
5. Solomon Kitungu – Transport
6. Enosh Momanyi Onyango – Physical Planning
CSs reshuffled
1. Amb. Rachael Omamo – Foreign affairs
2. Sicily Kariuki – Water, Sanitation, Irrigation
3. Peter Munya – Agriculture, Co-operatives
4. Amb. Monica Juma – Defense
5. Simon Chelugui – Labour
6. Amb. Ukur Yatani – National Treasury and Planning
PSs reshuffled
- Joe Okudo – Sports
- Dr. Chris Kiptoo – Environment, Forestry
- Dr. Kevit Desai – EAC
- Dr. Margaret Mwaima – Regional Development
- Esther Koimett – Broadcasting and Telecommunications
- Peter Kaberia – Mining
- Safina Kwekwe – Tourism
- Prof. Coletta Suda –
Gender
Chief Administrative Secretaries (CAS)
1. Hussein Dado- Interior and coordination
2. Patrick Ole Ntutu – Labour and Social Protection
3. Andrew Tuimur – Water, Sanitation, Irrigation
4. Abdul Bahari – Devolution and ASAR
5. Lawrence Karanja – Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development
6. Peter Odoyo – Defense
7. Maureen Magoma – ICT, Innovation, Youth affairs
8. Winnie Guchu – State Law Office
9. Wavinya Ndeti – Transport
10. Zacharia Kinuthia Mugure – Education
11. Mumina Bonaya – Education
12. Linah Chebii Kilimo – Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Co-operatives
13. Ann Mukami Nyaga – Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Co-operatives
14. Mercy Mwangangi – Health
15. Nadia Ahmed Abdalla – ICT
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Loading...
Post a Comment