Tuesday January 14, 2020 - This is the full list of the Cabinet reshuffle and new appointments as announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday:





Cabinet Secretary nominations





1. Mutahi Kagwe – Health



2. Betty Maina – Industrialization









Permanent Secretary nominations





1. Amb. John Weru – Trade



2. Dr. Jwan Ouma – Vocational and technical training



3. Mary Kimonye – Public service



4. Amb Simon Nabukwesi – University education and research



5. Solomon Kitungu – Transport



6. Enosh Momanyi Onyango – Physical Planning





CSs reshuffled





1. Amb. Rachael Omamo – Foreign affairs



2. Sicily Kariuki – Water, Sanitation, Irrigation



3. Peter Munya – Agriculture, Co-operatives



4. Amb. Monica Juma – Defense



5. Simon Chelugui – Labour



6. Amb. Ukur Yatani – National Treasury and Planning





PSs reshuffled





Joe Okudo – Sports Dr. Chris Kiptoo – Environment, Forestry Dr. Kevit Desai – EAC Dr. Margaret Mwaima – Regional Development Esther Koimett – Broadcasting and Telecommunications Peter Kaberia – Mining Safina Kwekwe – Tourism Prof. Coletta Suda – Gender

Chief Administrative Secretaries (CAS)





1. Hussein Dado- Interior and coordination



2. Patrick Ole Ntutu – Labour and Social Protection



3. Andrew Tuimur – Water, Sanitation, Irrigation



4. Abdul Bahari – Devolution and ASAR



5. Lawrence Karanja – Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development



6. Peter Odoyo – Defense



7. Maureen Magoma – ICT, Innovation, Youth affairs



8. Winnie Guchu – State Law Office



9. Wavinya Ndeti – Transport



10. Zacharia Kinuthia Mugure – Education



11. Mumina Bonaya – Education



12. Linah Chebii Kilimo – Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Co-operatives



13. Ann Mukami Nyaga – Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Co-operatives



14. Mercy Mwangangi – Health



15. Nadia Ahmed Abdalla – ICT





The Kenyan DAILY POST



