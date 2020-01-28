Tuesday January 28, 2020 - Homa Bay Women Representative, Gladys Wanga, has revealed the name of a senior politician who is undermining President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga.





In an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday, Wanga said that Deputy President William Ruto is the corrupt baron who is organizing illegal Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) meetings.





Wanga alleged that Ruto paid leaders who attended the Naivasha retreat.





The ODM lawmaker insisted that the DP has been working behind the scenes to frustrate President Kenyatta as he seeks to leave behind a legacy upon completion of his second and final term in power.





"The DP should come out clear, he is undermining the President while pretending not to be undermining him," Wanga said.





Wanga’s sentiments were echoed Nairobi Women Representative, Esther Passaris, who urged the DP to work with President Kenyatta until he completes his second and final term in Government.





“At the end of the day, even the Deputy President has the moral obligation to support the agenda of the President wholeheartedly,’” Passaris said.



