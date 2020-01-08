Wednesday, January 9, 2020 -The Government is frustrating self declared NRM general Miguna Miguna after he made two toxic posts insulting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta like toddlers .





In one of the posts, Miguna revealed that Junior and Winnie Odinga are not biological children of Raila Odinga and added that they were sired by another man when he was in jail.





In another post, Miguna claimed that Tourism CS Najib Balala is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s gay partner and further revealed that Uhuru appointed him CS because he enjoys “drilling” him.





According to Robert Alai, these two toxic posts that Miguna made on facebook sealed his fate.



Apparently, President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga are the two powerful people behind his woes.

















Miguna is yet to jet into the Country after the Government issued red alert to airlines, warning them that no plane will be allowed to land in the country with him on board.



