Thursday, January 16, 2020 - On Wednesday, heavily armed cops that included the dreaded General Service Unit officers unleashed terror on residents of Kasarani, who were protesting against the poor state of Kasarani- Mwiki road.





The demos were peaceful until police started shooting at unarmed citizens, leaving 4 people dead and several others injured.

A 19 year old identified as Steve was among those shot dead by police.





He was shot as police engaged the residents in running battles.





A rogue cop shot the young boy on the chest and killed him on the spot.





See photos.









The Kenyan DAILY POST



