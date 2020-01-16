Thursday, January 16, 2020- On Wednesday, heavily armed cops that included the dreaded General Service Unit officers unleashed terror on residents of Kasarani, who were protesting against the poor state of Kasarani- Mwiki road.
The demos were peaceful until police started shooting at unarmed citizens, leaving 4 people dead and several others injured.
A 19 year old identified as Steve was among those shot dead by police.
He was shot as police engaged the residents in running battles.
A rogue cop shot the young boy on the chest and killed him on the spot.
See photos.
