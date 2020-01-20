Monday, January 20, 2020 - The Higher Educations Loans Board (HELB) has announced that it has canceled Ksh 55.6 million in debt owed by beneficiaries who have since died.





The loans board revealed that 653 beneficiaries of the loan have passed on.





Of the 653 deceased recipients, 110 recipients were killed during the Garissa University terror attack in 2015 where a total of 147 students died.





Recently, HELB said that there are 78,328 loan defaulters who are holding a staggering 7.7 billion shillings.





In November 2019, the Loans Board threatened to name and shame loan defaulters in local newspapers, after their efforts to force defaulters to pay proved futile.





Currently, the board can only slap defaulters with a monthly Sh5000 fine or list them on the Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).





HELB beneficiaries are given a grace period of one year after completion of school to start servicing the loan.





However, with the current economic crisis and high unemployment levels, the default rate is expected to increase.



