Monday January 20, 2020 - Renowned scholar and academician, Prof Makau Mutua, has warned President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, against thinking that they have silenced Deputy President William Ruto.





In a post on Monday, Makau predicted that Dr. William Ruto will soon be leaving Government in a move that will most likely catch Uhuru and Raila by surprise.





Mutua said his reading of Ruto's political strategy suggested that the DP was making plans to make a surprise but earth-shaking resignation from the Jubilee Government.





"I predict DP William Ruto will RESIGN from government ABRUPTLY and WITHOUT WARNING.”





“Methinks he’s laid his plans.”





The timing will be a thunderbolt — to PARALYZE opponents and MAXIMIZE his exit.”





“JIPANGE!" Makau noted.





While Uhuru and Raila have been actively championing the Building Bridges Initiative and the handshake, Ruto has taken an antagonistic approach, taking every opportunity to question the genuineness of the BBI and the handshake.



