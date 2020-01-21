Tuesday January 21, 2020 - EACC has summoned former Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri over the Sh1.8 billion maize scandal days after he was sacked by President Uhuru Kenyatta from Cabinet.





Kiunjuri was grilled on Monday by the anti-corruption unit over the Sh1.8 billion maize scandal.





Though Kiunjuri reported to Integrity Centre on Monday, it is alleged that the summons were issued on January 14, the same day President Kenyatta sacked him and ordered for his arrest.





Kiunjuri spent the better part of Monday afternoon at the EACC headquarters being questioned by the detectives.





He will be required to explain why he approved payment for a company by the name Commodity House Limited on June 28, 2019 for the supply of maize to the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).





Proceeds from the Sh 1.8 billion found their way into a bank account of a company associated with Kiunjuri. It is thought that this is the same money that was used to buy one of the choppers owned by Ruto.





Former Agriculture PS, Richard Lesiyampe, was also grilled on the same day as Kiunjuri.

EACC has also written to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs requesting to have Kenya's High Commissioner to India, Willy Bett, brought back to Kenya for questioning.





Bett is also a former CS for Agriculture who was sacked but later appointed as Ambassador.



