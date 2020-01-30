Thursday January 30, 2020 - Nakuru Governor, Lee Kinyanjui, has dispelled claims that Afraha Stadium, on which Deputy President William Ruto - allied MPs plan to hold their first rally to drum up support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), had been booked by another group.





In a Statement to the Press, Kinyanjui said his administration will facilitate the meeting as long as it will not be used to preach politics of hatred and division.





“A meeting of that magnitude requires adequate preparations including security and other logistics.”





“We, therefore, expect the request will be made in good time to allow adequate preparations and any other logistical issue that may be required on our part,” he said.





Kinyanjui was responding to reports on social media indicating that the venue had been booked by some sports groups.





Noting that Nakuru is a symbol of national unity and harmony, he challenged the MPs to ensure that they live up Kenyans’ expectation particularly considering that this will be their first rally.





Kinyanjui reiterated his support for the BBI saying it is going to foster national harmony by ending tribalism.





On Monday, over 150 MPs and Senators allied to DP Ruto announced plans to hold pro-BBI rallies in their strongholds with Nakuru being the first stop on February 8, followed by Kirinyaga, Kiambu, Kericho, Kitale and Eldoret.





The MPs, who were speaking after a two-day retreat in Naivasha, said that they will also hold public meetings in Kwale, Vihiga, Isiolo, Nyahururu, Nyamira, Turkana, Mandera, Nyeri and Kisumu.



