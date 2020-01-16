Friday, January 17, 2020 - Citizen TV presenter, Willis Raburu, has poured his heart out in an emotional letter to her late daughter, Adana.





Raburu and his wife Maryaprude lost the baby girl during delivery a fortnight ago.





In the letter, Raburu states that sometimes he is overwhelmed by the reality that she is no more and confessed that life has not been easy since her demise.





On January 3rd, the 10/10 Show host announced that he had taken a break from his duties at Citizen TV to mourn the loss of their unborn baby and be there for his wife during this difficult time.





Read the emotional letter and responses from his friends and colleagues below.





My beautiful daughter, some days are easy some days are so hard.





Today I woke up trying to imagine what it would be like to watch you sleep, ( that’s the only image I have of you) what it be like you hold warm fingers, what a sleepless night would feel like.





What it would be like to go to work tired Koz you kept me up at night, who you would look like now? what color of your skin?





If you would drink as much milk as I did when I was your age. My daughter, you are an angel now, or so they tell me and when I look up to the sky sometimes I cry, sometimes I sometimes I laugh, I want you to make so much noise in heaven, or in the multi-verse you are in”





“I want you to have all the people who are with you there say “Yeap that’s Willis’ child”

“I miss you so much, it’s funny that I have a picture of you but even before I look at it, your face is engrained in my heart, etched in my soul, tattooed in my very essence.





“My daughter, my sweet lovely beautiful daughter, I’m sorry that you have to see daddy weak and in grief and not the pillar of strength that you and your mother need, but my daughter, daddy loves you, since He listens to you talk to Him and tell Him, daddy doesn’t understand but daddy needs help.





Rest In Palaces, RIP because you are royalty. 👼 🏾 👸 🏾#QueenAdana”





joabmwaura “ Be strong .....HE has a reason for Everything..He is a God of Wonders..You will never be lonely bro..Take heart”





krissdarlin “Pole sana big bro 😥 ”





steve_letoo “ You are in our prayers bro 👊 ”





blessednjugush “ Pole sana Willis......pole sana”





victoria_rubadiri “ My heart breaks for you. A day at a time. With you in prayer Raburu 🙏 🏽”





moniqueangelynbett “You're in my prayers @willisraburu ❤ ”





joyceomondi “ 💔💔 Poleni sana @willisraburu ”





djggactivist “ You are in my prayers @willisraburu 🙏 ”





kate_actress “ @willisraburu this is painful 😔🙏 🏿 It’s not easy my dear friend , praying for you guys”





patrickigunza “ God's peace and comfort brother. It shall be well. 🙏🙏 ”





loulou_hassan “ It shall be well Kaka 🙏🙏🙏 ...praying for you 🙏🙏🙏 ”





massawejapanni “May God comfort you and your wife. Poleni sana”



