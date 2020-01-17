Friday January 17, 2020 - Turkana County Governor, Josphat Nanok, has maintained that he has not ditched the Orange Democratic Movement party (ODM) for Jubilee Party.





Speaking in Eldoret, Nanok said that he was elected on an ODM party ticket and he is in the party to stay.





"I want to confirm that I am still in the ODM party and refute claims by a section of the media that I have ditched it.”





“I am still in ODM party which I was elected and I am here to stay,” said the Turkana Governor.





He wondered why people are spreading rumors that he has ditched the party yet he has not said it publicly.





“Does it mean that working with the Deputy President William Ruto for the betterment of my people shows that I have joined his party?”





“No, that is just work and if there will be changes I will say it publicly,” added the Governor who is serving his second-term.





Nanok, who was elected on an ODM Party ticket, has recently been working with Ruto leaving many wondering if he is still in ODM or not.





MPs allied to Ruto’s Tanga Tanga movement are facing troubles with the Government over their political stand.



