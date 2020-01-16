JOB TITLE: MANAGER LEGAL SERVICES – KCAA SCALE 5 (REF: CS/02/19)
Job Description
To advise and support Management and the Board on all corporate issues pertaining to legal and regulatory framework
Responsibilities
- Providing
professional guidance to the Authority’s Board, Management and Staff on
compliance with good corporate governance
- Providing
professional support in organizing of Board meetings in compliance with
all the laws regulations and procedures, including the Agenda, Board
Papers, Records and Board minutes, other Board
- Providing
professional support in the preparation of timely replies by the Authority
to Parliamentary questions that touch on the mandate and operations of the
authority
- Supervising
the legal officers in carrying out their duties/ responsibilities and
coordinate the legal services rendered by the legal office of the
authority
- Providing
professional guidance to the Director General and the Board of the
Authority and Management on all legal matters relating to the mandate,
functions and operations of the Authority on all areas of law including
but not limited to real estate (property), insurance, contracts,
litigation, arbitration, Labour/employment matters and statutory/business
compliance
- Handling
and coordinating and monitoring all litigation instituted against the and
on behalf of the Authority;
- liaising
with the Authority’s external legal counsel to ensure the best results for
the Authority in such litigation;
- Providing
professional support in the drafting and the development of legislation
including regulations on civil aviation;
- Contributing
to the negotiation, drafting, review and interpretation of
contracts/Agreements in which KCAA is a party
- Liaising
on behalf of the Authority with the legal personnel in Government, other
state corporations, private sector, regional and international
organizations, on legal matters pertaining to civil aviation including
lobbying Government to legislate international conventions on Civil
- Facilitating
the updating of current statutes in the country, (the laws of Kenya) that
are maintained in the Legal office of the Authority’s on a regular
- Carrying
out any other duties relating to laws of the country or civil aviation
generally as may be directed by the Corporation Secretary from time to
time to attend to.
Qualifications
- Bachelors’
degree in law
- A
relevant Masters’ degree
- Advocate
of the High Court of Kenya
- Certified
Public Secretary (CPS) and a member of the institute of certified Public
Secretary of Kenya in good
- A
Current Practicing
- Training
in Management or Leadership
- Five
(5) years’ experience in Company / Corporate Law/Legal Affairs
- Experience
in the aviation sector will be an added advantage
- Strong
legal and regulatory background relevant to the industry
- Verbal
and written communication and report writing
- Ability
to demonstrate high level of professional standards and ethics
- Ability
to manage and develop a team of professionals
- Ability
to proactively identify legal and regulatory issues that impact on KCAA’s
business units in the short and long
JOB TITLE: MANAGER AIRWORTHINESS – KCAA SCALE 5 (REF: ASSR/AW/01/19)
Job Description
Plans and directs the activities of Airworthiness to achieve a coordinated approach to policy formulation, inspections and surveillance duties.
Responsibilities
- Preparing
and implementing the department’s operational plans and budget to achieve
targets in line with the CAA’s strategic
- Developing
and proposing policies, standards, regulations and legislation to ensure
that the regulatory framework of the CAA is aligned and compliant with
ICAO annexes and recommended practices, as well as other regional and
international conventions of which Kenya is a member
- Working
with the legal services to propose / draft appropriate legislations and
regulations and identifies legislative deficiencies and recommends for
amendments.
- Initiating
and developing supplementary legislative material in the form of
Airworthiness Notices and Aeronautical Information Circulars for approval
by senior
- Reviewing
and approving airworthiness certificates, inspection guidance material,
manuals and procedures and monitors the evaluation and approval process of
all technical documents submitted to the Authority for
- Advising
and guiding Management and the industry on the interpretation and
application of aviation safety standards and
- Providing
job descriptions and assigning duties to all staff in the
- Conducting
regular performance reviews of staff in the department to determine
training and development needs and ensure the highest standards of
performance and conduct are being adhered
- Reviewing
and approving reports and recommendations / rejections for certifications
and licenses and enforces action on regulatory
- Coordinating
and liaising with other departments as may be
- Implementing
State Safety Programme pertaining to
- Effecting
Resolution of Safety Concerns as a preventive measure locally and by
reporting relevant safety concerns to States of aircraft
- Working
closely with Internal Audit to incorporate good governance practices in
the
- Working
closely with the Quality Management department to implement effective
inspection, surveillance and licensing
- Working
closely with Human
Resources department to
plan man-power requirements in the
- Performing
any other duties as may be assigned by Director Aviation Safety, Security
and
Qualifications
The successful candidates must possess the following qualifications:
- BSc
degree in Engineering (Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronic/ Aeronautical)
or equivalent
- A
Master’s degree in aviation related field will be an added advantage;
- Aircraft
Maintenance Engineers License in Category ‘A’ (Airframe) and Category ‘C’
(Power Plant) or Category ‘X’ and Category ‘R’ (Electrical, Instruments
and Radio);
- At
least three type courses or three type ratings in either category ‘A’ and
‘C’ or Category ‘X’ and ‘R’, one of which must be on large
- Be a
registered member of the Engineers Registration Board or other relevant
body recognized by law;
- Government
Airworthiness Inspectors Course will be an added
- Training
in management or leadership;
- Safety
Oversight Managers course will be an added advantage
- At
least five (5) years’ experience at senior level in the aviation Industy
- Knowledge
of Aviation safety standards and regulations, safety audit and safety
management
- Be
computer literate and proficient in computer
- Excellent
interpersonal and communication skills
- Team
player and with strong leadership skills
- Ability
to work under pressure and meet deadlines
- Be
analytical, innovative and strategic
JOB TITLE: MANAGER FLIGHT OPERATIONS – KCAA SCALE 5 (REF: ASSR/FO/01/19)
Job description
Plans and directs the activities of Flight Operations to achieve a coordinated approach to policy formulation, inspections and surveillance duties.
Responsibilities
- Preparing
and implementing the department’s operational plan and budget to achieve
targets in line with the KCAA’s strategic plan
- Developing
and proposing policies, standards, regulations and legislation to ensure
that the regulatory framework of the KCAA is aligned and compliant with
ICAO annexes and recommended practices, as well as other regional and international
conventions of which Kenya is a member
- Approving
of aviation certificates as appropriate
- Working
with the legal services to propose / draft appropriate legislations and
regulations
- Working
closely with Internal Audit and Quality Management department to ensure
good governance and practices in the department and effective
implementation of inspection, surveillance and licensing
- Working
closely with human resources department to plan Man-power requirements in
the
- Reviewing
and approving inspection guidance material, manuals and
- Advising
and guiding Management and the industry on the interpretation and
application of aviation safety standards and
- Providing
job descriptions and assigning duties to all staff in the
- Conducting
regular performance reviews of staff in the department to determine
training and development needs and ensure the highest standards of
performance and conduct are being adhered
- Working
closely with other departments as may be
- Reviewing
and approving reports and
recommendations / rejections for
certifications and
- Coordinating
as necessary with the SSP Coordinator and implements State Safety
Programme pertaining to ANS and
- Coordinating
and liaising with other departments as may be
- Enforcing
the relevant Civil Aviation Regulations and recommends appropriate
actions.
- Performing
any other duties as may be assigned by Director Aviation Safety and
Security
Qualifications
- A
Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university
- A
relevant Master’s degree in a related field will be an advantage;
- Airline
Transport Pilots License (ATPL) with a group one rating of aircraft above
12500 pounds;
- Training
in Management or Leadership
- Government
Flight Operations Inspectors Training will be an added advantage
- Safety
Oversight Managers Course will be an added advantage
- At
least five (5) years’ experience at senior level in the aviation industry
- Knowledge
of Aviation safety standards and regulations, safety audit and safety
management
- Be
computer literate and proficient in computer
- Excellent
interpersonal and communication skills
- Team
player and with strong leadership skills
- Ability
to work under pressure and meet deadlines
JOB TITLE: CORPORATION SECRETARY – KCAA SCALE 3 (REF: CS/01/19)
Responsibilities
- Preparing
and organizing Board Meetings in compliance with all the laws, regulations
and procedures
- Preparing
the Agenda, Board papers, Board Minutes and other Board documents
including notifications and ensuring that Board members receive the
documentation for meetings in a timely manner
- Keeping
safe custody of Minutes of the Board, the Corporation’s seal and other
Board documentation
- Coordinating
the submission of timely replies by the Authority to Parliamentary
questions that touch on the mandate and operations of the Authority
- Providing
professional guidance to the Authority’s Board, Management and staff on
compliance with good corporate governance
- Assisting
the Director General in all legal matters pertaining to the Authority and
planning, coordinating and overseeing advise and guidance given by the
legal office of the Authority to the Board, Management and staff of the
Authority with a view to ensuring compliance with the laws, regulations
and procedures relevant to the mandate and operations of the
Qualifications
- A
relevant Master’s degree from a recognized university
- A
Bachelor’s degree in Law from a recognized university
- Advocate
of the High Court of Kenya
- Certified
Public Secretary (CPS) and a member of the institute of certified Public
Secretary of Kenya in good
- A
Current Practicing
- Meet
the requirements of Chapter six of the constitution
- Ten
(10) years’ experience in Company / Corporate Law/Legal affairs
- Experience
in the aviation sector as a legal practitioner will be an advantage
- Strong
legal and regulatory
- Knowledge
of air law.
- Knowledge
of ICAO and its standards and recommended practices
- Knowledge
of the Civil Aviation Act, 2013 (as Amended) and its regulations
- Verbal
and written communication and report writing
- Ability
to demonstrate high level of professional standards and ethics
- Ability
to manage and develop a team of professionals
- Ability
to proactively identify legal and regulatory issues that impact on KCAA’s
business
How to Apply
Interested candidates are required to submit their application letter quoting the job reference No. on the envelope and application letter, attaching copies of certificates, testimonials, a detailed CV with daytime telephone and full
contact details of three professional referees to the address below. The application should be received not later than 22nd January 2020. Details of the job specifications can be obtained from the KCAA website at www.kcaa.or.ke
The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority is an equal opportunity employer. Female candidates and persons living with disabilities are encouraged to apply.
Note: Persons living with disabilities are required to attach a valid membership card.
The Director General
Kenya Civil Aviation Authority
Aviation House – JKIA
P. O. Box 30163 – 00100
NAIROBI
Only shortlisted Candidates will be contacted.
