JOB TITLE:

MANAGER LEGAL SERVICES – KCAA SCALE 5 (REF: CS/02/19)





Job Description

To advise and support Management and the Board on all corporate issues pertaining to legal and regulatory framework

Responsibilities

Providing professional guidance to the Authority’s Board, Management and Staff on compliance with good corporate governance

Providing professional support in organizing of Board meetings in compliance with all the laws regulations and procedures, including the Agenda, Board Papers, Records and Board minutes, other Board

Providing professional support in the preparation of timely replies by the Authority to Parliamentary questions that touch on the mandate and operations of the authority

Supervising the legal officers in carrying out their duties/ responsibilities and coordinate the legal services rendered by the legal office of the authority

Providing professional guidance to the Director General and the Board of the Authority and Management on all legal matters relating to the mandate, functions and operations of the Authority on all areas of law including but not limited to real estate (property), insurance, contracts, litigation, arbitration, Labour/employment matters and statutory/business compliance

Handling and coordinating and monitoring all litigation instituted against the and on behalf of the Authority;

liaising with the Authority’s external legal counsel to ensure the best results for the Authority in such litigation;

Providing professional support in the drafting and the development of legislation including regulations on civil aviation;

Contributing to the negotiation, drafting, review and interpretation of contracts/Agreements in which KCAA is a party

Liaising on behalf of the Authority with the legal personnel in Government, other state corporations, private sector, regional and international organizations, on legal matters pertaining to civil aviation including lobbying Government to legislate international conventions on Civil

Facilitating the updating of current statutes in the country, (the laws of Kenya) that are maintained in the Legal office of the Authority’s on a regular

Carrying out any other duties relating to laws of the country or civil aviation generally as may be directed by the Corporation Secretary from time to time to attend to.

Qualifications

Bachelors’ degree in law

A relevant Masters’ degree

Advocate of the High Court of Kenya

Certified Public Secretary (CPS) and a member of the institute of certified Public Secretary of Kenya in good

A Current Practicing

Training in Management or Leadership

Five (5) years’ experience in Company / Corporate Law/Legal Affairs

Experience in the aviation sector will be an added advantage

Strong legal and regulatory background relevant to the industry

Verbal and written communication and report writing

Ability to demonstrate high level of professional standards and ethics

Ability to manage and develop a team of professionals

Ability to proactively identify legal and regulatory issues that impact on KCAA’s business units in the short and long





JOB TITLE: MANAGER AIRWORTHINESS – KCAA SCALE 5 (REF: ASSR/AW/01/19)

Job Description

Plans and directs the activities of Airworthiness to achieve a coordinated approach to policy formulation, inspections and surveillance duties.

Responsibilities

Preparing and implementing the department’s operational plans and budget to achieve targets in line with the CAA’s strategic

Developing and proposing policies, standards, regulations and legislation to ensure that the regulatory framework of the CAA is aligned and compliant with ICAO annexes and recommended practices, as well as other regional and international conventions of which Kenya is a member

Working with the legal services to propose / draft appropriate legislations and regulations and identifies legislative deficiencies and recommends for amendments.

Initiating and developing supplementary legislative material in the form of Airworthiness Notices and Aeronautical Information Circulars for approval by senior

Reviewing and approving airworthiness certificates, inspection guidance material, manuals and procedures and monitors the evaluation and approval process of all technical documents submitted to the Authority for

Advising and guiding Management and the industry on the interpretation and application of aviation safety standards and

Providing job descriptions and assigning duties to all staff in the

Conducting regular performance reviews of staff in the department to determine training and development needs and ensure the highest standards of performance and conduct are being adhered

Reviewing and approving reports and recommendations / rejections for certifications and licenses and enforces action on regulatory

Coordinating and liaising with other departments as may be

Implementing State Safety Programme pertaining to

Effecting Resolution of Safety Concerns as a preventive measure locally and by reporting relevant safety concerns to States of aircraft

Working closely with Internal Audit to incorporate good governance practices in the

Working closely with the Quality Management department to implement effective inspection, surveillance and licensing

Working closely with Human Resources department to plan man-power requirements in the

Performing any other duties as may be assigned by Director Aviation Safety, Security and

Qualifications

The successful candidates must possess the following qualifications:

BSc degree in Engineering (Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronic/ Aeronautical) or equivalent

A Master’s degree in aviation related field will be an added advantage;

Aircraft Maintenance Engineers License in Category ‘A’ (Airframe) and Category ‘C’ (Power Plant) or Category ‘X’ and Category ‘R’ (Electrical, Instruments and Radio);

At least three type courses or three type ratings in either category ‘A’ and ‘C’ or Category ‘X’ and ‘R’, one of which must be on large

Be a registered member of the Engineers Registration Board or other relevant body recognized by law;

Government Airworthiness Inspectors Course will be an added

Training in management or leadership;

Safety Oversight Managers course will be an added advantage

At least five (5) years’ experience at senior level in the aviation Industy

Knowledge of Aviation safety standards and regulations, safety audit and safety management

Be computer literate and proficient in computer

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Team player and with strong leadership skills

Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines

Be analytical, innovative and strategic





JOB TITLE: MANAGER FLIGHT OPERATIONS – KCAA SCALE 5 (REF: ASSR/FO/01/19)

Job description

Plans and directs the activities of Flight Operations to achieve a coordinated approach to policy formulation, inspections and surveillance duties.

Responsibilities

Preparing and implementing the department’s operational plan and budget to achieve targets in line with the KCAA’s strategic plan

Developing and proposing policies, standards, regulations and legislation to ensure that the regulatory framework of the KCAA is aligned and compliant with ICAO annexes and recommended practices, as well as other regional and international conventions of which Kenya is a member

Approving of aviation certificates as appropriate

Working with the legal services to propose / draft appropriate legislations and regulations

Working closely with Internal Audit and Quality Management department to ensure good governance and practices in the department and effective implementation of inspection, surveillance and licensing

Working closely with human resources department to plan Man-power requirements in the

Reviewing and approving inspection guidance material, manuals and

Advising and guiding Management and the industry on the interpretation and application of aviation safety standards and

Providing job descriptions and assigning duties to all staff in the

Conducting regular performance reviews of staff in the department to determine training and development needs and ensure the highest standards of performance and conduct are being adhered

Working closely with other departments as may be

Reviewing and approving reports and recommendations / rejections for certifications and

Coordinating as necessary with the SSP Coordinator and implements State Safety Programme pertaining to ANS and

Coordinating and liaising with other departments as may be

Enforcing the relevant Civil Aviation Regulations and recommends appropriate actions.

Performing any other duties as may be assigned by Director Aviation Safety and Security

Qualifications

A Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university

A relevant Master’s degree in a related field will be an advantage;

Airline Transport Pilots License (ATPL) with a group one rating of aircraft above 12500 pounds;

Training in Management or Leadership

Government Flight Operations Inspectors Training will be an added advantage

Safety Oversight Managers Course will be an added advantage

At least five (5) years’ experience at senior level in the aviation industry

Knowledge of Aviation safety standards and regulations, safety audit and safety management

Be computer literate and proficient in computer

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Team player and with strong leadership skills

Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines





JOB TITLE: CORPORATION SECRETARY – KCAA SCALE 3 (REF: CS/01/19)

Responsibilities

Preparing and organizing Board Meetings in compliance with all the laws, regulations and procedures

Preparing the Agenda, Board papers, Board Minutes and other Board documents including notifications and ensuring that Board members receive the documentation for meetings in a timely manner

Keeping safe custody of Minutes of the Board, the Corporation’s seal and other Board documentation

Coordinating the submission of timely replies by the Authority to Parliamentary questions that touch on the mandate and operations of the Authority

Providing professional guidance to the Authority’s Board, Management and staff on compliance with good corporate governance

Assisting the Director General in all legal matters pertaining to the Authority and planning, coordinating and overseeing advise and guidance given by the legal office of the Authority to the Board, Management and staff of the Authority with a view to ensuring compliance with the laws, regulations and procedures relevant to the mandate and operations of the

Qualifications

A relevant Master’s degree from a recognized university

A Bachelor’s degree in Law from a recognized university

Advocate of the High Court of Kenya

Certified Public Secretary (CPS) and a member of the institute of certified Public Secretary of Kenya in good

A Current Practicing

Meet the requirements of Chapter six of the constitution

Ten (10) years’ experience in Company / Corporate Law/Legal affairs

Experience in the aviation sector as a legal practitioner will be an advantage

Strong legal and regulatory

Knowledge of air law.

Knowledge of ICAO and its standards and recommended practices

Knowledge of the Civil Aviation Act, 2013 (as Amended) and its regulations

Verbal and written communication and report writing

Ability to demonstrate high level of professional standards and ethics

Ability to manage and develop a team of professionals

Ability to proactively identify legal and regulatory issues that impact on KCAA’s business

How to Apply

Interested candidates are required to submit their application letter quoting the job reference No. on the envelope and application letter, attaching copies of certificates, testimonials, a detailed CV with daytime telephone and full

contact details of three professional referees to the address below. The application should be received not later than 22nd January 2020. Details of the job specifications can be obtained from the KCAA website at www.kcaa.or.ke

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority is an equal opportunity employer. Female candidates and persons living with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Note: Persons living with disabilities are required to attach a valid membership card.

The Director General

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority

Aviation House – JKIA

P. O. Box 30163 – 00100

NAIROBI