ELECTRICAL/ELECTRONICS ENGINEER, (Re- Advertisement) (1) POSITION, JOB GRADE S7 REF: PES/EEE/JAN 2020





Employment Terms: Permanent and Pensionable

Reports to: Manager, Airport Development Contracts

Job Description

The job holder is responsible for design and development of electrical and electronic systems and for overseeing installation, maintenance, and improvement of electrical, electronic and electromechanical equipment and to ensure their serviceability.

Responsibilities

Prepares improvement and maintenance plans for Electrical, Electronics equipment and facilities to ensure continuous serviceability.

Oversees maintenance of all electrical and electronic equipment and facilities such as FIDS, Screening Machines , Airfield Lighting, CCTV, Public Address etc. to ensure continuous serviceability

Prepares designs, tender specifications and bills of quantities for maintenance works and capital projects.

Attends to airport stakeholders enquiries on electrical services needs in line with the set standards.

Attends to emergencies by providing technical advice to ensure timely response

Ensures good maintenance and improvement of KAA Quality Management System (QMS) and Safety Management Systems (SMS)

Qualifications

• Bachelor’s degree in Electrical I Electronics Engineering

• Registration with Engineers Board of Kenya (EBK) and membership of Institute of Engineers of Kenya ( IEK)

• A Minimum of Eight (8) years relevant work experience with at least three (3) years Managerial/Supervisory experience





MANAGER, PROJECT FINANCE, JOB GRADE S8 (1) POSITION REF: MPF /JAN 2020

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) was established in 1991 under the KAA Act to provide Aviation infrastructure, facilities and services for economic, social and humanitarian activities. Guided by the above mandate, the Authority is seeking to fill the under listed vacant positions.

Job Description

Contributes to effective project identification, prioritization and implementation through vigorous project analysis, optimal mobilization and use of project funds, ensures timely processing of project payments, timely and accurate accounting for the Authority’s projects. Employment Terms: Permanent and Pensionable Reports to: General Manager, Finance

Responsibilities

Carries out investment appraisal for projects and alternative investment plans in liaison with other departments

Reviews tender and contract documentation

Develops and maintains a robust accounting system for projects

Reviews and processes project related claims and payments

Mobilizes financial resources to finance projects

Accounts for Airstrip and other Special funds

Contributes to the identification of revenue enhancement and cost efficiency opportunities

Assists in the development and review of the Authority’s medium term and long term project development strategies

Assists in the review of financial policies and processes and standard operating procedure manuals

Ensures performance measures are designed to evaluate performance against the strategic plan and budgets

Qualifications

• Bachelors Degree in Finance Accounting, Projects Planning and Management or a related field

• Masters degree in Finance, Accounting, Projects Planning and Management or a related field is desirable

• CPA (K), ACCA or related profession

• At least IO years’ relevant work experience, of which a minimum of 7 years should be at a managerial level

How to Apply

Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) believes that the advancement and success of any organization is primarily due to the strength, quality and efficiency of its Human Resource. The Authority believes in having an engaged, highly motivated and results-oriented workforce in delivering sustainable corporate performance. If you are interested in the above positions and you meet the above criteria, please send in your application attaching copies of relevant certificates and testimonials, a resume/curriculum vitae highlighting relevant experience, details of current and expected salary, a daytime phone contact, email address and names of three (3) professional referees who can speak of your competence, character and integrity in word document (.doc/.docx) to recruitment@kaa.go.ke or in hard copy to;

General Manager, Human Resource Development

Kenya Airports Authority

KAA Head Office, Airport North Road P. 0 Box 19001-00501 , Nairobi Kenya

Please indicate the Job Reference on the Email Title line or on the Envelope Your application should reach us on or before Tuesday, 28th January 2020.

Women, Persons with Disability, Minority & Marginalized Groups are encouraged to apply. Please note that canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.