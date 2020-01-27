ELECTRICAL/ELECTRONICS ENGINEER, (Re- Advertisement) (1) POSITION, JOB GRADE S7 REF: PES/EEE/JAN 2020
Employment Terms: Permanent and Pensionable
Reports to: Manager, Airport Development Contracts
Job Description
The job holder is responsible for design and development of electrical and electronic systems and for overseeing installation, maintenance, and improvement of electrical, electronic and electromechanical equipment and to ensure their serviceability.
Responsibilities
- Prepares
improvement and maintenance plans for Electrical, Electronics equipment
and facilities to ensure continuous serviceability.
- Oversees
maintenance of all electrical and electronic equipment and facilities such
as FIDS, Screening Machines , Airfield Lighting, CCTV, Public Address etc.
to ensure continuous serviceability
- Prepares
designs, tender specifications and bills of quantities for maintenance
works and capital projects.
- Attends
to airport stakeholders enquiries on electrical services needs in line with
the set standards.
- Attends
to emergencies by providing technical advice to ensure timely response
- Ensures
good maintenance and improvement of KAA Quality Management System (QMS)
and Safety Management Systems (SMS)
Qualifications
• Bachelor’s degree in Electrical I Electronics Engineering
• Registration with Engineers Board of Kenya (EBK) and membership of Institute of Engineers of Kenya ( IEK)
• A Minimum of Eight (8) years relevant work experience with at least three (3) years Managerial/Supervisory experience
MANAGER, PROJECT FINANCE, JOB GRADE S8 (1) POSITION REF: MPF /JAN 2020
The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) was established in 1991 under the KAA Act to provide Aviation infrastructure, facilities and services for economic, social and humanitarian activities. Guided by the above mandate, the Authority is seeking to fill the under listed vacant positions.
Job Description
Contributes to effective project identification, prioritization and implementation through vigorous project analysis, optimal mobilization and use of project funds, ensures timely processing of project payments, timely and accurate accounting for the Authority’s projects. Employment Terms: Permanent and Pensionable Reports to: General Manager, Finance
Responsibilities
- Carries
out investment appraisal for projects and alternative investment plans in
liaison with other departments
- Reviews
tender and contract documentation
- Develops
and maintains a robust accounting system for projects
- Reviews
and processes project related claims and payments
- Mobilizes
financial resources to finance projects
- Accounts
for Airstrip and other Special funds
- Contributes
to the identification of revenue enhancement and cost efficiency
opportunities
- Assists
in the development and review of the Authority’s medium term and long term
project development strategies
- Assists
in the review of financial policies and processes and standard operating
procedure manuals
- Ensures
performance measures are designed to evaluate performance against the
strategic plan and budgets
Qualifications
• Bachelors Degree in Finance Accounting, Projects Planning and Management or a related field
• Masters degree in Finance, Accounting, Projects Planning and Management or a related field is desirable
• CPA (K), ACCA or related profession
• At least IO years’ relevant work experience, of which a minimum of 7 years should be at a managerial level
How to Apply
Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) believes that the advancement and success of any organization is primarily due to the strength, quality and efficiency of its Human Resource. The Authority believes in having an engaged, highly motivated and results-oriented workforce in delivering sustainable corporate performance. If you are interested in the above positions and you meet the above criteria, please send in your application attaching copies of relevant certificates and testimonials, a resume/curriculum vitae highlighting relevant experience, details of current and expected salary, a daytime phone contact, email address and names of three (3) professional referees who can speak of your competence, character and integrity in word document (.doc/.docx) to recruitment@kaa.go.ke or in hard copy to;
General Manager, Human Resource Development
Kenya Airports Authority
KAA Head Office, Airport North Road P. 0 Box 19001-00501 , Nairobi Kenya
Please indicate the Job Reference on the Email Title line or on the Envelope Your application should reach us on or before Tuesday, 28th January 2020.
Women, Persons with Disability, Minority & Marginalized Groups are encouraged to apply. Please note that canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
In Line with Chapter Six, of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, applicants for each position will also be required to;
• Provide a Certificate of Tax Clearance from Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA)
• Present a Valid Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations
• Provide clearance from the Ethics & Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC)
• Submit a Declaration of Wealth to the relevant Authorities
• Provide a report from an approved Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)
• Successfully pass Vetting
