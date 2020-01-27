The County Government of Nyeri wishes to recruit competent and qualified persons to fill the following positions:





DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE, LIVESTOCK AND FISHERIES

Superintending Engineer (Agriculture), Job Group ‘K’- 2 Posts

Responsibilities

Responsible for mechanization services in the catchment area

Carrying out preliminary designs of agricultural engineering works,

Conducting surveys for engineering works,

Carrying out repairs and maintenance of plant equipment and machineries,

Conducting farm trials and demonstrations and preparation of reports.

Any other duty as may be assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications

Must be a Kenyan Citizen

Must hold a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Engineering, Agricultural and Bio Systems Engineering, or any other relevant or equivalent degree from a recognized Institution.

Been registered by the Engineers Board of Kenya as a graduate engineer

Experience in this field will be an added advantage

Proficiency in Computer Application Skills

Remuneration and Benefits- As per the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC)

Terms: Three (3) years contract





DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

Registered Nurse III, Job Group ‘H’ – 59 Posts

Responsibilities

Assessing, planning, implementing nursing interventions and evaluating patient’s outcomes;

Providing appropriate healthcare service including Integrated Management of Childhood Illnesses (IMCI), immunization, PMTCT, ante-natal care and delivery, providing health education and counselling to patients/clients and community on identified health needs;

Referring patients and clients appropriately;

Facilitating patients’ admission and initiating discharge plans;

Maintaining records on patients/clients health condition and care;

Ensuring a tidy and safe clinical environment; and collecting and compiling

Any other duty assigned by the superiors

Qualifications

Must be a Kenyan Citizen

Diploma in any of the following disciplines: Kenya Registered Community Health Nursing, Kenya Registered Nursing, Kenya Registered Midwifery, Kenya Registered Nursing/Midwifery or Kenya Registered Nursing/Mental Health and Psychiatry from an institution recognized in Kenya;

Registration Certificate issued by the Nursing Council of Kenya;

Valid practicing license from Nursing Council of Kenya;

Proficiency in Computer Application Skills

How to Apply

NOTE

All applicants MUST download and fill the Employment Form. Applicants will then attach their C.V together with certified copies of the following documents:

Academic and Professional Certificates and other testimonials

National Identity Card

Nurses will be required to further attach the following:

Registration Certificate by the Nursing Council of Kenya

Valid practicing license from Nursing Council of Kenya

Shortlisted candidates will be required to avail the above original documents together with the following on the interview date:

A certificate from a recognized Credit Reference Bureau (C.R.B).

Clearance from the Higher Education Loans Board (H.E.L.B).

Clearance certificates from Ethics & Anti-Corruption Commission (E.A.CC).

Tax compliance certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority (K.R.A).

Certificate of Good conduct

The County Government of Nyeri is an equal opportunity employer. Women and Persons Living With Disability (PLWD) are encouraged to apply.

Qualified persons from any part of the country are encouraged to apply

How to Apply

Written applications together with the required documents should be sent to:

The Secretary,

County Public Service Board of Nyeri,

Karson’s Photo House Kimathi Street

P.O Box 90-10100,

Nyeri

Cell phone: 0745342000 / 0733977003