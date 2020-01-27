The County Government of Nyeri wishes to recruit competent and qualified persons to fill the following positions:
DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE, LIVESTOCK AND FISHERIES
Superintending Engineer (Agriculture), Job Group ‘K’- 2 Posts
Responsibilities
- Responsible
for mechanization services in the catchment area
- Carrying
out preliminary designs of agricultural engineering works,
- Conducting
surveys for engineering works,
- Carrying
out repairs and maintenance of plant equipment and machineries,
- Conducting
farm trials and demonstrations and preparation of reports.
- Any
other duty as may be assigned by the supervisor.
Qualifications
- Must
be a Kenyan Citizen
- Must
hold a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Engineering,
Agricultural and Bio Systems Engineering, or any other relevant or
equivalent degree from a recognized Institution.
- Been
registered by the Engineers Board of Kenya as a graduate engineer
- Experience
in this field will be an added advantage
- Proficiency
in Computer Application Skills
Remuneration and Benefits- As per the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC)
Terms: Three (3) years contract
DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
Registered Nurse III, Job Group ‘H’ – 59 Posts
Responsibilities
- Assessing,
planning, implementing nursing interventions and evaluating patient’s
outcomes;
- Providing
appropriate healthcare service including Integrated Management of
Childhood Illnesses (IMCI), immunization, PMTCT, ante-natal care and
delivery, providing health education and counselling to patients/clients
and community on identified health needs;
- Referring
patients and clients appropriately;
- Facilitating
patients’ admission and initiating discharge plans;
- Maintaining
records on patients/clients health condition and care;
- Ensuring
a tidy and safe
clinical environment; and collecting and compiling
- Any
other duty assigned by the superiors
Qualifications
- Must
be a Kenyan Citizen
- Diploma
in any of the following disciplines: Kenya Registered Community Health
Nursing, Kenya Registered Nursing, Kenya Registered Midwifery, Kenya
Registered Nursing/Midwifery or Kenya Registered Nursing/Mental Health and
Psychiatry from an institution recognized in Kenya;
- Registration
Certificate issued by the Nursing Council of Kenya;
- Valid
practicing license from Nursing Council of Kenya;
- Proficiency
in Computer Application Skills
How to Apply
NOTE
- All
applicants MUST download and fill
the Employment Form. Applicants will then attach their C.V together with
certified copies of the following documents:
- Academic
and Professional Certificates and other testimonials
- National
Identity Card
Nurses will be required to further attach the following:
- Registration
Certificate by the Nursing Council of Kenya
- Valid
practicing license from Nursing Council of Kenya
- Shortlisted
candidates will be required to avail the above original documents together
with the following on the interview date:
- A
certificate from a recognized Credit Reference Bureau (C.R.B).
- Clearance
from the Higher Education
Loans Board (H.E.L.B).
- Clearance
certificates from Ethics
& Anti-Corruption Commission (E.A.CC).
- Tax
compliance certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority (K.R.A).
- Certificate
of Good conduct
- The
County Government of Nyeri is an equal opportunity employer. Women and
Persons Living With Disability (PLWD) are encouraged to apply.
- Qualified
persons from any part of the country are encouraged to apply
Written applications together with the required documents should be sent to:
The Secretary,
County Public Service Board of Nyeri,
Karson’s Photo House Kimathi Street
P.O Box 90-10100,
Nyeri
Email: cpsb@nyeri.go.ke
Cell phone: 0745342000 / 0733977003
All applications should reach the secretary, Nyeri County Public Service Board on or before 12th February 2020
