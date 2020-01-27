0
The County Government of Nyeri wishes to recruit competent and qualified persons to fill the following positions:
DEPARTMENT OF   AGRICULTURE,    LIVESTOCK    AND FISHERIES
Superintending Engineer (Agriculture), Job Group ‘K’- 2 Posts
Responsibilities
  • Responsible for mechanization services in the catchment area
  • Carrying out preliminary designs of agricultural engineering works,
  • Conducting surveys for engineering works,
  • Carrying out repairs and maintenance of plant equipment and machineries,
  • Conducting farm trials and demonstrations and preparation of reports.
  • Any other duty as may be assigned by the supervisor.
Qualifications
  • Must be a Kenyan Citizen
  • Must hold a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Engineering, Agricultural and Bio Systems Engineering, or any other relevant or equivalent degree from a recognized Institution.
  • Been registered by the Engineers Board of Kenya as a graduate engineer
  • Experience in this field will be an added advantage
  • Proficiency in Computer Application Skills
Remuneration and Benefits- As per the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC)
Terms: Three (3) years contract

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
Registered Nurse III, Job Group ‘H’ – 59 Posts
Responsibilities
  • Assessing, planning, implementing nursing interventions and evaluating patient’s outcomes;
  • Providing appropriate healthcare service including Integrated Management of Childhood Illnesses (IMCI), immunization, PMTCT, ante-natal care and delivery, providing health education and counselling to patients/clients and community on identified health needs;
  • Referring patients and clients appropriately;
  • Facilitating patients’ admission and initiating discharge plans;
  • Maintaining records on patients/clients health condition and care;
  • Ensuring a   tidy   and   safe   clinical   environment;   and collecting and compiling
  • Any other duty assigned by the superiors
Qualifications
  • Must be a Kenyan Citizen
  • Diploma in any of the following disciplines: Kenya Registered Community Health Nursing, Kenya Registered Nursing, Kenya Registered Midwifery, Kenya Registered Nursing/Midwifery or Kenya Registered Nursing/Mental Health and Psychiatry from an institution recognized in Kenya;
  • Registration Certificate issued by the Nursing Council of Kenya;
  • Valid practicing license from Nursing Council of Kenya;
  • Proficiency in Computer Application Skills
How to Apply
NOTE
  • All applicants MUST download and fill the Employment Form. Applicants will then attach their C.V together with certified copies of the following documents:
  • Academic and Professional Certificates and other testimonials
  • National Identity Card
Nurses will be required to further attach the following:
  • Registration Certificate by the Nursing Council of Kenya
  • Valid practicing license from Nursing Council of Kenya
  • Shortlisted candidates will be required to avail the above original documents together with the following on the interview date:
  • A certificate from a recognized Credit Reference Bureau (C.R.B).
  • Clearance from   the   Higher   Education   Loans   Board (H.E.L.B).
  • Clearance certificates   from   Ethics   &   Anti-Corruption Commission (E.A.CC).
  • Tax compliance certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority (K.R.A).
  • Certificate of Good conduct
  • The County Government of Nyeri is an equal opportunity employer. Women and Persons Living With Disability (PLWD) are encouraged to apply.
  • Qualified persons from any part of the country are encouraged to apply
How to Apply
Written applications together with the required documents should be sent to:
The Secretary,
County Public Service Board of Nyeri,
Karson’s Photo House Kimathi Street
P.O Box 90-10100,
Nyeri
Cell phone: 0745342000 / 0733977003
All applications should reach the secretary, Nyeri County Public Service Board on or before 12th February 2020
