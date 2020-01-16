Building Inspector (4 Posts)





JOB GROUP ‘K’ – 4 POSTS

Responsibilities

Responsible for advising developers and clients on all technical matters related to the Building designs and development control within the county.

Receiving and vetting applications for building;

Reading and interpreting Architectural and Engineering drawings, comparing their details with work on site and compiling site weekly reports

Assisting in planning a building programme for simple or complex buildings

Ensuring that construction work in progress is in accordance with specifications and taking details of provisional items.

Supervision of artisans carrying out repairs and alteration of existing buildings

Preparation of cost estimates and schedule of materials

Perform any other duties as may be assigned by the supervisor

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan citizen;

Served as a senior inspector (Buildings) or in a comparable and relevant position in the public service or private sector for a minimum three (3) years.

Possess a Diploma in Building and Civil Engineering or Construction Technician Certificate Part III, or its equivalent and relevant qualification from a recognized institution; and

Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.

Meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya;





Senior Physical Planner (3 Posts)

JOB GROUP ‘L’ – 3 POSTS

Reporting to the County Director, Physical Planning and Housing, the following will be the duties and responsibilities:

Responsibilities

Preparing physical development plans for small and medium sized urban areas under the guidance of the county director

Collecting, collating and analyzing urban and regional physical planning data

Preparing action plans for specific projects such as residential housing schemes and shopping centers

Responsible for advising stakeholders and clients on all technical matters related to the planning and development control within the sub county/county

Providing logistical support to physical planning development approval and liaison committee

Updating and maintaining physical planning records

Perform any other duties as may be assigned by the supervisor

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan citizen

Must have worked as a physical planner or its equivalent in a public office or private sector for a minimum period of 3 years;

Holder of a Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines: Urban and Regional Planning, Urban Planning or Town Planning or any other equivalent qualifications from a university recognized in Kenya;

Be a member of Kenya Institute of Planners or Architectural Association of Kenya(Town Planning Chapter) or Town and county planners Association of Kenya (TCPAK)

Computer proficiency;

Have demonstrated merit and shown ability as reflected in work performance and results.

Meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya





Note

Applicants MUST attach their C.V together with certified copies of the following documents:

Academic and Professional Certificates and other testimonials.

National Identity Card

Valid certificate of Good conduct from the Criminal Investigation Department (C.I.D).

Valid certificate from a recognized Credit Reference Bureau (C.R.B).

Valid clearance from the Higher Education Loans Board (H.E.L.B).

Valid clearance from Ethics & Anti-Corruption Commission (E.A.CC).

Valid Tax compliance certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority (K.R.A).

The County Government of Nyeri is an equal opportunity employer. Qualified persons from any part of the country are encouraged to apply. Persons Living With Disability and women are encouraged to apply.

How To Apply

Written applications, together with the required documents should be sent or hand delivered to:

The Secretary

Nyeri County Public Service Board,

P.O Box 90 – 10100

NYERI