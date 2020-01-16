Building Inspector (4 Posts)
Senior Physical Planner (3 Posts)
JOB GROUP ‘K’ – 4 POSTS
Responsibilities
- Responsible
for advising developers and clients on all technical matters related to
the Building designs and development control within the county.
- Receiving
and vetting applications for building;
- Reading
and interpreting Architectural and Engineering drawings, comparing their
details with work on site and compiling site weekly reports
- Assisting
in planning a building programme for simple or complex buildings
- Ensuring
that construction work in progress is in accordance with specifications
and taking details of provisional items.
- Supervision
of artisans carrying out repairs and alteration of existing buildings
- Preparation
of cost estimates and schedule of materials
- Perform
any other duties as may be assigned by the supervisor
Qualifications
- Be a
Kenyan citizen;
- Served
as a senior inspector (Buildings) or in a comparable and relevant position
in the public service or private sector for a minimum three (3) years.
- Possess
a Diploma in Building and Civil Engineering or Construction Technician
Certificate Part III, or its equivalent and relevant qualification from a
recognized institution; and
- Shown
merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.
- Meet
the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya;
Senior Physical Planner (3 Posts)
JOB GROUP ‘L’ – 3 POSTS
Reporting to the County Director, Physical Planning and Housing, the following will be the duties and responsibilities:
Responsibilities
- Preparing
physical development plans for small and medium sized urban areas under
the guidance of the county director
- Collecting,
collating and analyzing urban and regional physical planning data
- Preparing
action plans for specific projects such as residential housing schemes and
shopping centers
- Responsible
for advising stakeholders and clients on all technical matters related to
the planning and development control within the sub county/county
- Providing
logistical support to physical planning development approval and liaison
committee
- Updating
and maintaining physical planning records
- Perform
any other duties as may be assigned by the supervisor
Qualifications
- Be a
Kenyan citizen
- Must
have worked as a physical planner or its equivalent in a public office or
private sector for a minimum period of 3 years;
- Holder
of a Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines: Urban and
Regional Planning, Urban Planning or Town Planning or any other equivalent
qualifications from a university recognized in Kenya;
- Be a
member of Kenya Institute of Planners or Architectural Association of
Kenya(Town Planning Chapter) or Town and county planners Association of
Kenya (TCPAK)
- Computer
proficiency;
- Have
demonstrated merit and shown ability as reflected in work performance and
results.
- Meet
the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya
Note
Applicants MUST attach their C.V together with certified copies of the following documents:
- Academic
and Professional Certificates and other testimonials.
- National
Identity Card
- Valid
certificate of Good conduct from the Criminal Investigation Department
(C.I.D).
- Valid
certificate from a recognized Credit Reference Bureau (C.R.B).
- Valid
clearance from the Higher Education Loans Board (H.E.L.B).
- Valid
clearance from Ethics & Anti-Corruption Commission (E.A.CC).
- Valid
Tax compliance certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority (K.R.A).
The County Government of Nyeri is an equal opportunity employer. Qualified persons from any part of the country are encouraged to apply. Persons Living With Disability and women are encouraged to apply.
How To Apply
Written applications, together with the required documents should be sent or hand delivered to:
The Secretary
Nyeri County Public Service Board,
P.O Box 90 – 10100
NYERI
The applications should reach the Secretary on or before 28th January ,2020.
