Medical Officer (6 Posts)
Physical Planner (2 Posts)
Senior Physical Planner (3 Posts)
Building Inspector (4 Posts)
Housing Officer
Senior Estate Management Officer
JOB GROUP ‘M’ -SIX (6) POSTS
Responsibilities
- Diagnosing,
caring and treating diseases,
- Performing
medical and surgical procedures,
- Preparing
and responding to emergencies and disasters,
- Participating
in management of medicines, medical instruments and equipment,
- Providing
health education,
- Maintaining
medical records, health information and data,
- Counseling
patients and their relatives on the diagnosis and bereavement, teaching
and coaching medical students, nursing students and clinical officer’s
interns,
- Preparing
requisite documents for registration,
- Any
other duties as may be assigned by the Supervisor
Qualifications
The candidate must have the following:
- Bachelor
of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (M.B; Ch.B.) degree from a recognized
Institution by Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board;
- Successfully
completed one (1) year internship from a recognized institution;
- Registration
license from the Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board; and
- Proficiency
in computer application skills from a recognized institution.
Salary and benefits: As per Salaries and Remuneration Commission.
Terms: Three (3) years contract
Note
Applicants MUST attach their C.V together with certified copies of the following documents:
- Academic
and Professional Certificates and other testimonials.
- National
Identity Card
- Certificate
of Good conduct from the Criminal Investigation Department (C.I.D).
- A
certificate from a recognized Credit Reference Bureau (C.R.B).
- Clearance
from the Higher Education Loans Board (H.E.L.B).
- Clearance
certificates from Ethics & Anti-Corruption Commission (E.A.CC).
- Tax
compliance certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority (K.R.A).
The County Government of Nyeri is an equal opportunity employer. Qualified persons from any part of the country are encouraged to apply.
Physical Planner (2 Posts)
JOB GROUP ‘K’ – 2 POSTS
Responsibilities
- Responsible
for advising stakeholders and clients on all technical matters related to
the planning and development control within the sub county /county
- Receiving
and vetting development applications
- Participating
in Preparing of local physical development plans under the supervision of
the county director ;
- Undertaking
feasibility studies on physical, social, economic and environmental
characteristic
- Implementing
physical planning and land use plans and policies for national, regional,
county ,urban areas and cities;
- Maintaining
physical planning records
- Perform
any other duties as may be assigned by the supervisor
Qualifications
- Be a
Kenyan citizen;
- Have
a Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines:-Urban and
Regional Planning, Urban Planning or Town Planning or any other equivalent
qualifications from a university recognized in Kenya;
- Be a
graduate member of Kenya Institute of Planners or Architectural
Association of Kenya(Town Planning Chapter) or Town & county planners
Association of Kenya(TCPAK)
- Computer
proficiency;
- Meet
the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya;
Note
Applicants MUST attach their C.V together with certified copies of the following documents:
- Academic
and Professional Certificates and other testimonials.
- National
Identity Card
- Valid
certificate of Good conduct from the Criminal Investigation Department
(C.I.D).
- Valid
certificate from a recognized Credit Reference Bureau (C.R.B).
- Valid
clearance from the Higher Education Loans Board (H.E.L.B).
- Valid
clearance from Ethics & Anti-Corruption Commission (E.A.CC).
- Valid
Tax compliance certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority (K.R.A).
The County Government of Nyeri is an equal opportunity employer. Qualified persons from any part of the country are encouraged to apply. Persons Living With Disability and women are encouraged to apply.
Senior Physical Planner (3 Posts)
JOB GROUP ‘L’ – 3 POSTS
Reporting to the County Director, Physical Planning and Housing, the following will be the duties and responsibilities:
Responsibilities
- Preparing
physical development plans for small and medium sized urban areas under
the guidance of the county director
- Collecting,
collating and analyzing urban and regional physical planning data
- Preparing
action plans for specific projects such as residential housing schemes and
shopping centers
- Responsible
for advising stakeholders and clients on all technical matters related to
the planning and development control within the sub county/county
- Providing
logistical support to physical planning development approval and liaison
committee
- Updating
and maintaining physical planning records
- Perform
any other duties as may be assigned by the supervisor
Qualifications
- Be a
Kenyan citizen
- Must
have worked as a physical planner or its equivalent in a public office or
private sector for a minimum period of 3 years;
- Holder
of a Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines: Urban and
Regional Planning, Urban Planning or Town Planning or any other equivalent
qualifications from a university recognized in Kenya;
- Be a
member of Kenya Institute of Planners or Architectural Association of
Kenya(Town Planning Chapter) or Town and county planners Association of
Kenya (TCPAK)
- Computer
proficiency;
- Have
demonstrated merit and shown ability as reflected in work performance and
results.
- Meet
the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya
Note
Applicants MUST attach their C.V together with certified copies of the following documents:
- Academic
and Professional Certificates and other testimonials.
- National
Identity Card
- Valid
certificate of Good conduct from the Criminal Investigation Department
(C.I.D).
- Valid
certificate from a recognized Credit Reference Bureau (C.R.B).
- Valid
clearance from the Higher Education Loans Board (H.E.L.B).
- Valid
clearance from Ethics & Anti-Corruption Commission (E.A.CC).
- Valid
Tax compliance certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority (K.R.A).
The County Government of Nyeri is an equal opportunity employer. Qualified persons from any part of the country are encouraged to apply. Persons Living With Disability and women are encouraged to apply.
Building Inspector (4 Posts)
JOB GROUP ‘K’ – 4 POSTS
Responsibilities
- Responsible
for advising developers and clients on all technical matters related to
the Building designs and development control within the county.
- Receiving
and vetting applications for building;
- Reading
and interpreting Architectural and Engineering drawings, comparing their
details with work on site and compiling site weekly reports
- Assisting
in planning a building programme for simple or complex buildings
- Ensuring
that construction work in progress is in accordance with specifications
and taking details of provisional items.
- Supervision
of artisans carrying out repairs and alteration of existing buildings
- Preparation
of cost estimates and schedule of materials
- Perform
any other duties as may be assigned by the supervisor
Qualifications
- Be a
Kenyan citizen;
- Served
as a senior inspector (Buildings) or in a comparable and relevant position
in the public service or private sector for a minimum three (3) years.
- Possess
a Diploma in Building and Civil Engineering or Construction Technician
Certificate Part III, or its equivalent and relevant qualification from a
recognized institution; and
- Shown
merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.
- Meet
the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya;
Note
Applicants MUST attach their C.V together with certified copies of the following documents:
- Academic
and Professional Certificates and other testimonials.
- National
Identity Card
- Valid
certificate of Good conduct from the Criminal Investigation Department
(C.I.D).
- Valid
certificate from a recognized Credit Reference Bureau (C.R.B).
- Valid
clearance from the Higher Education Loans Board (H.E.L.B).
- Valid
clearance from Ethics & Anti-Corruption Commission (E.A.CC).
- Valid
Tax compliance certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority (K.R.A).
The County Government of Nyeri is an equal opportunity employer. Qualified persons from any part of the country are encouraged to apply. Persons Living With Disability and women are encouraged to apply.
Housing Officer
Responsibilities
- Identification
of land for housing development ;
- Disseminating
information on appropriate building technologies to stakeholders;
- Planning
and implementing housing and human settlements projects
- Collection
of social, economic and physical data on existing slums and informal
settlements
- Maintaining
and updating of slums data base
- Updating
tenant registers
- Generation
of reports during housing project design
- Perform
any other duties as may be assigned by the supervisor
Qualifications
- Be a
Kenyan citizen;
- A
Bachelor’s degree in the following: Architecture, Interior Design,
Landscape Architecture, and /or Construction Management, Valuation,
Property Management, Real Estate & Land Administration, Building
Economics, Urban/Regional Planning, Construction Management, Estate
Management from a recognized University.
- Should
demonstrate professional competence, administrative ability and integrity
as required in the work performance and results
- Meet
the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya
Note
Applicants MUST attach their C.V together with certified copies of the following documents:
- Academic
and Professional Certificates and other testimonials.
- National
Identity Card
- Valid
certificate of Good conduct from the Criminal Investigation Department
(C.I.D).
- Valid
certificate from a recognized Credit Reference Bureau (C.R.B).
- Valid
clearance from the Higher Education Loans Board (H.E.L.B).
- Valid
clearance from Ethics & Anti-Corruption Commission (E.A.CC).
- Valid
Tax compliance certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority (K.R.A).
The County Government of Nyeri is an equal opportunity employer. Qualified persons from any part of the country are encouraged to apply. Persons Living With Disability and women are encouraged to apply.
Senior Estate Management Officer
JOB GROUP ‘L’- JOB GROUP ‘L’ 1 POST
Responsibilities
- Responsible
on advising stakeholders and clients on all technical matters related to
the land valuation and rating, allocations and acquisitions and county property
and fixed asset management information within the county;
- Offer
technical guidance on preparation of county valuation Act and county
valuation for rating Act
- Valuation
and assessment of property for stamp duty,
- Facilitate
acquisition of county government leases
- Apportioning
of rents following subdivisions;
- Inspections
of land for compensation;
- Assessment
and inspection of land for rating purposes;
- Undertaking
other routine valuation duties as maybe assigned from time to time
- Perform
any other duties as may be assigned by the supervisor
Qualifications
- Be a
Kenyan Citizen
- Bachelor’s
degree in Land Valuation and Property Management , Land Economics or
Building Economics, Property Management and Valuation, Architecture,
Regional /Urban Planning, Construction Management from recognized
institution.
- Registration
by any of the following bodies: Board of Registration of Architects and
Quantity Surveyors, Engineers Registration Board, Valuers Registration
Board,
- Must
have worked as a valuer in a public office or private sector for a minimum
of 3 years;
- Have
demonstrated merit and shown ability to perform with minimum supervision
- Meet
the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya
Salary and benefits: As per the regulations of Salaries and Remuneration Commission.
Terms: Three (3) year contract
Note
Applicants MUST attach their C.V together with certified copies of the following documents:
- Academic
and Professional Certificates and other testimonials.
- National
Identity Card
- Valid
certificate of Good conduct from the Criminal Investigation Department
(C.I.D).
- Valid
certificate from a recognized Credit Reference Bureau (C.R.B).
- Valid
clearance from the Higher Education Loans Board (H.E.L.B).
- Valid
clearance from Ethics & Anti-Corruption Commission (E.A.CC).
- Valid
Tax compliance certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority (K.R.A).
The County Government of Nyeri is an equal opportunity employer. Qualified persons from any part of the country are encouraged to apply. Persons Living With Disability and women are encouraged to apply.
How To Apply
Written applications, together with the required documents should be sent or hand delivered to:
The Secretary
Nyeri County Public Service Board,
P.O Box 90 – 10100
NYERI
The applications should reach the Secretary on or before 28th January ,2020.
