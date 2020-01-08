Medical Officer (6 Posts)





JOB GROUP ‘M’ -SIX (6) POSTS

Responsibilities

Diagnosing, caring and treating diseases,

Performing medical and surgical procedures,

Preparing and responding to emergencies and disasters,

Participating in management of medicines, medical instruments and equipment,

Providing health education,

Maintaining medical records, health information and data,

Counseling patients and their relatives on the diagnosis and bereavement, teaching and coaching medical students, nursing students and clinical officer’s interns,

Preparing requisite documents for registration,

Any other duties as may be assigned by the Supervisor

Qualifications

The candidate must have the following:

Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (M.B; Ch.B.) degree from a recognized Institution by Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board;

Successfully completed one (1) year internship from a recognized institution;

Registration license from the Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board; and

Proficiency in computer application skills from a recognized institution.

Salary and benefits: As per Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

Terms: Three (3) years contract

Note

Applicants MUST attach their C.V together with certified copies of the following documents:

Academic and Professional Certificates and other testimonials.

National Identity Card

Certificate of Good conduct from the Criminal Investigation Department (C.I.D).

A certificate from a recognized Credit Reference Bureau (C.R.B).

Clearance from the Higher Education Loans Board (H.E.L.B).

Clearance certificates from Ethics & Anti-Corruption Commission (E.A.CC).

Tax compliance certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority (K.R.A).

The County Government of Nyeri is an equal opportunity employer. Qualified persons from any part of the country are encouraged to apply.





Physical Planner (2 Posts)

JOB GROUP ‘K’ – 2 POSTS

Responsibilities

Responsible for advising stakeholders and clients on all technical matters related to the planning and development control within the sub county /county

Receiving and vetting development applications

Participating in Preparing of local physical development plans under the supervision of the county director ;

Undertaking feasibility studies on physical, social, economic and environmental characteristic

Implementing physical planning and land use plans and policies for national, regional, county ,urban areas and cities;

Maintaining physical planning records

Perform any other duties as may be assigned by the supervisor

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan citizen;

Have a Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines:-Urban and Regional Planning, Urban Planning or Town Planning or any other equivalent qualifications from a university recognized in Kenya;

Be a graduate member of Kenya Institute of Planners or Architectural Association of Kenya(Town Planning Chapter) or Town & county planners Association of Kenya(TCPAK)

Computer proficiency;

Meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya;

Note

Applicants MUST attach their C.V together with certified copies of the following documents:

Academic and Professional Certificates and other testimonials.

National Identity Card

Valid certificate of Good conduct from the Criminal Investigation Department (C.I.D).

Valid certificate from a recognized Credit Reference Bureau (C.R.B).

Valid clearance from the Higher Education Loans Board (H.E.L.B).

Valid clearance from Ethics & Anti-Corruption Commission (E.A.CC).

Valid Tax compliance certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority (K.R.A).

The County Government of Nyeri is an equal opportunity employer. Qualified persons from any part of the country are encouraged to apply. Persons Living With Disability and women are encouraged to apply.





Senior Physical Planner (3 Posts)

JOB GROUP ‘L’ – 3 POSTS

Reporting to the County Director, Physical Planning and Housing, the following will be the duties and responsibilities:

Responsibilities

Preparing physical development plans for small and medium sized urban areas under the guidance of the county director

Collecting, collating and analyzing urban and regional physical planning data

Preparing action plans for specific projects such as residential housing schemes and shopping centers

Responsible for advising stakeholders and clients on all technical matters related to the planning and development control within the sub county/county

Providing logistical support to physical planning development approval and liaison committee

Updating and maintaining physical planning records

Perform any other duties as may be assigned by the supervisor

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan citizen

Must have worked as a physical planner or its equivalent in a public office or private sector for a minimum period of 3 years;

Holder of a Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines: Urban and Regional Planning, Urban Planning or Town Planning or any other equivalent qualifications from a university recognized in Kenya;

Be a member of Kenya Institute of Planners or Architectural Association of Kenya(Town Planning Chapter) or Town and county planners Association of Kenya (TCPAK)

Computer proficiency;

Have demonstrated merit and shown ability as reflected in work performance and results.

Meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya

Note

Applicants MUST attach their C.V together with certified copies of the following documents:

Academic and Professional Certificates and other testimonials.

National Identity Card

Valid certificate of Good conduct from the Criminal Investigation Department (C.I.D).

Valid certificate from a recognized Credit Reference Bureau (C.R.B).

Valid clearance from the Higher Education Loans Board (H.E.L.B).

Valid clearance from Ethics & Anti-Corruption Commission (E.A.CC).

Valid Tax compliance certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority (K.R.A).

The County Government of Nyeri is an equal opportunity employer. Qualified persons from any part of the country are encouraged to apply. Persons Living With Disability and women are encouraged to apply.





Building Inspector (4 Posts)

JOB GROUP ‘K’ – 4 POSTS

Responsibilities

Responsible for advising developers and clients on all technical matters related to the Building designs and development control within the county.

Receiving and vetting applications for building;

Reading and interpreting Architectural and Engineering drawings, comparing their details with work on site and compiling site weekly reports

Assisting in planning a building programme for simple or complex buildings

Ensuring that construction work in progress is in accordance with specifications and taking details of provisional items.

Supervision of artisans carrying out repairs and alteration of existing buildings

Preparation of cost estimates and schedule of materials

Perform any other duties as may be assigned by the supervisor

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan citizen;

Served as a senior inspector (Buildings) or in a comparable and relevant position in the public service or private sector for a minimum three (3) years.

Possess a Diploma in Building and Civil Engineering or Construction Technician Certificate Part III, or its equivalent and relevant qualification from a recognized institution; and

Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.

Meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya;

Note

Applicants MUST attach their C.V together with certified copies of the following documents:

Academic and Professional Certificates and other testimonials.

National Identity Card

Valid certificate of Good conduct from the Criminal Investigation Department (C.I.D).

Valid certificate from a recognized Credit Reference Bureau (C.R.B).

Valid clearance from the Higher Education Loans Board (H.E.L.B).

Valid clearance from Ethics & Anti-Corruption Commission (E.A.CC).

Valid Tax compliance certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority (K.R.A).

The County Government of Nyeri is an equal opportunity employer. Qualified persons from any part of the country are encouraged to apply. Persons Living With Disability and women are encouraged to apply.





Housing Officer

Responsibilities

Identification of land for housing development ;

Disseminating information on appropriate building technologies to stakeholders;

Planning and implementing housing and human settlements projects

Collection of social, economic and physical data on existing slums and informal settlements

Maintaining and updating of slums data base

Updating tenant registers

Generation of reports during housing project design

Perform any other duties as may be assigned by the supervisor

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan citizen;

A Bachelor’s degree in the following: Architecture, Interior Design, Landscape Architecture, and /or Construction Management, Valuation, Property Management, Real Estate & Land Administration, Building Economics, Urban/Regional Planning, Construction Management, Estate Management from a recognized University.

Should demonstrate professional competence, administrative ability and integrity as required in the work performance and results

Meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya

Note

Applicants MUST attach their C.V together with certified copies of the following documents:

Academic and Professional Certificates and other testimonials.

National Identity Card

Valid certificate of Good conduct from the Criminal Investigation Department (C.I.D).

Valid certificate from a recognized Credit Reference Bureau (C.R.B).

Valid clearance from the Higher Education Loans Board (H.E.L.B).

Valid clearance from Ethics & Anti-Corruption Commission (E.A.CC).

Valid Tax compliance certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority (K.R.A).

The County Government of Nyeri is an equal opportunity employer. Qualified persons from any part of the country are encouraged to apply. Persons Living With Disability and women are encouraged to apply.





Senior Estate Management Officer

JOB GROUP ‘L’- JOB GROUP ‘L’ 1 POST

Responsibilities

Responsible on advising stakeholders and clients on all technical matters related to the land valuation and rating, allocations and acquisitions and county property and fixed asset management information within the county;

Offer technical guidance on preparation of county valuation Act and county valuation for rating Act

Valuation and assessment of property for stamp duty,

Facilitate acquisition of county government leases

Apportioning of rents following subdivisions;

Inspections of land for compensation;

Assessment and inspection of land for rating purposes;

Undertaking other routine valuation duties as maybe assigned from time to time

Perform any other duties as may be assigned by the supervisor

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan Citizen

Bachelor’s degree in Land Valuation and Property Management , Land Economics or Building Economics, Property Management and Valuation, Architecture, Regional /Urban Planning, Construction Management from recognized institution.

Registration by any of the following bodies: Board of Registration of Architects and Quantity Surveyors, Engineers Registration Board, Valuers Registration Board,

Must have worked as a valuer in a public office or private sector for a minimum of 3 years;

Have demonstrated merit and shown ability to perform with minimum supervision

Meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya

Salary and benefits: As per the regulations of Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

Terms: Three (3) year contract

Note

Applicants MUST attach their C.V together with certified copies of the following documents:

Academic and Professional Certificates and other testimonials.

National Identity Card

Valid certificate of Good conduct from the Criminal Investigation Department (C.I.D).

Valid certificate from a recognized Credit Reference Bureau (C.R.B).

Valid clearance from the Higher Education Loans Board (H.E.L.B).

Valid clearance from Ethics & Anti-Corruption Commission (E.A.CC).

Valid Tax compliance certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority (K.R.A).

The County Government of Nyeri is an equal opportunity employer. Qualified persons from any part of the country are encouraged to apply. Persons Living With Disability and women are encouraged to apply.

How To Apply

Written applications, together with the required documents should be sent or hand delivered to:

The Secretary

Nyeri County Public Service Board,

P.O Box 90 – 10100

NYERI