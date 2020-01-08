Ambulance Operator (30 Posts)





Vacancy No. 1/2019/08

Salary Scale : Ksh.14,610 – Ksh.16,250 p.m. Job Group D

Allowances as per the SRC circulars attached to the position

Terms of service: Three (3) years contract (Renewable subject to satisfactory performance)

Qualifications

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education mean grade D plain or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

A valid driving license free from any current endorsements for classes of vehicles an officer is required to drive;

Passed Suitability test for Driver Grade III;

Attended a First Aid certificate course lasting not less than one (1) week at John Ambulance, Kenya Red Cross Society or Kenya Institute of Highway and Building Technology (KIHBT) or any other recognized institution;

A valid certificate of Good Conduct from the Kenya Police;

Valid Emergency Medical Technician certificate;

Driving experience for more than three (3) years;

Two years’ experience as an ambulance operator shall be an added advantage;

Certificate in Emergency Vehicle operations; and

Passed Practical Test for Drivers conducted by the Ministry of Public Works

Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities at this level shall involve;

Driving an ambulance as authorized,

Carrying out routine checks on the ambulance cooling, oil, electrical and brake systems, tyre pressure, ;

Detecting and reporting malfunctioning of the ambulance systems; maintenance of work tickets for ambulance assigned;

Ensuring security and safety for the ambulance on and off the road;

Ensuring safety of the passengers and patients therein;

Maintaining cleanliness of the ambulance.

Maintaining the ambulance and assigned equipment in the most efficient operating condition

Ensuring timely and safe patient rescue and evacuation

Assist doctors or paramedics in patient care during rescue and evacuation

Proper incident command while on rescue mission

Ensure ambulance is in proper mechanical condition and is well stocked with commodities by performing daily unit checklist before and after every shift;

Perform any other duties within the scope of this position.





Family Health

Vacancy No. 1/2019/07

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh.98,500 – Ksh.132,000 p.m. JOB GROUP ‘Q’

Allowances as per the SRC circulars attached to the position

Terms of service: Three (3) years contract (Renewable subject to satisfactory performance)

Qualifications;

Bachelor of medicine and bachelor of surgery of (M.B; Ch.B) degree from an institution recognized by Medical Practitioners and Dentist Board.

Masters degree and specialization in Family Medicine.

Certificate of registration by the Medical Practitioners and Dentist Board

Valid practicing license from Medical Practitioners and Dentist Board

Certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Programme lasting not less than six (6) weeks from a recognized institution, shall be an added advantage.

Certificate in computer application skills from a recognized institution.

Demonstrate professional competence and managerial capability as reflected in work performance and results

Responsibilities

Undertaking general diagnosis, care, treatment and rehabilitation of patients,

Carrying out specialized clinical care,

Providing psycho-social intervention,

Providing clinical services to patients,

Training, consulting and performing surgeries in various health facilities,

Carrying out forensic and medico-legal services,

Coordinating disease surveillance, prevention and control,

Coordinating Health Education and Promotion,

Implementing health projects and programmes,

Maintaining up to date health information systems,

Monitoring provision of health treatment and care

Under taking health research; and

Analyzing medical reports





Nephrologist (98-132K)

Vacancy No. 1/2019/06

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh.98,500 – Ksh.132,000 p.m. JOB GROUP ‘Q’

Allowances as per the SRC circulars attached to the position

Terms of service: Three (3) years contract (Renewable subject to satisfactory performance)

Qualifications;

Bachelor of medicine and bachelor of surgery of (M.B; Ch.B) degree from an institution recognized by medical practitioners and dentist board.

Masters degree in Internal Medicine – Nephrology

Certificate of registration by the Medical Practitioners and Dentist Board

Valid practicing license from Medical Practitioners and Dentist Board

Certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Programme lasting not less than six (6) weeks from a recognized institution, shall be an added advantage.

Certificate in computer application skills from a recognized institution.

Demonstrate professional competence and managerial capability as reflected in work performance and results

Responsibilities

Undertaking general diagnosis, care, treatment and rehabilitation of patients,

Carrying out specialized clinical care,

Providing psycho-social intervention,

Providing clinical services to patients,

Training, consulting and performing surgeries in various health facilities,

Carrying out forensic and medico- legal services,

Maintaining up to date health information systems,

Monitoring provision of health treatment and care

Under taking health research; and

Analyzing medical reports.





Oncologist (98-132K)

Vacancy No. 1/2019/05

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh.98,500 – Ksh.132,000 p.m. JOB GROUP ‘Q’

Allowances as per the SRC circulars attached to the position

Terms of service: Three (3) years contract (Renewable subject to satisfactory performance)

Qualifications;

Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery of (M.B; Ch.B) degree from an institution recognized by Medical Practitioners and Dentist Board.

Masters degree and specialization in Oncology;

Certificate of registration by the Medical Practitioners and Dentist Board

Valid practicing license from Medical Practitioners and Dentist Board.

Certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Programme lasting not less than six (6) weeks from a recognized institution, shall be an added advantage.

Certificate in computer application skills from a recognized institution.

Demonstrate professional competence and managerial capability as reflected in work performance and results.

Responsibilities

Undertaking general diagnosis, care, treatment and rehabilitation of patients,

Carrying out specialized clinical care,

Providing psycho-social intervention,

Providing clinical services to patients,

Training, consulting and performing surgeries,

Carrying out forensic and medico- legal services,

Maintaining up to date health information systems,

Monitoring provision of health treatment and care

Under taking health research; and

Analyzing medical reports





ENT Specialist (98-132K)

Vacancy No. 1/2019/04

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh.98,500 – Ksh.132,000 p.m. Job Group ‘Q’

Allowances as per the SRC circulars attached to the position

Terms of service: Three (3) years contract (Renewable subject to satisfactory performance)

Qualifications

Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery of (M.B.;Ch.B) degree from an institution recognized by Medical Practitioners and Dentist Board.

Master’s degree and specialization in Ear, Nose and Throat;

Certificate of registration by the medical practitioners and Dentist Board

Valid practicing license from Medical Practitioners and Dentist Board

Certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Programme lasting not less than six (6) weeks from a recognized institution, shall be an added .

Certificate in any computer application skills from a recognized institution.

Demonstrate professional competence and managerial capability as reflected in work performance and results.

Responsibilities

Undertaking general diagnosis, care, treatment and rehabilitation of patients,

Carrying out specialized clinical care,

Providing psycho-social intervention,

Providing clinical services to patients,

Training, consulting and performing surgeries in various health facilities,

Carrying out forensic and medico- legal services,

Maintaining up to date health information systems,

Monitoring provision of health treatment and care

Under taking health research; and

Analyzing medical reports

How to Apply

All applicants MUST fulfill the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, and will be required to attach copies of the following documents:

Valid Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations

Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board (for graduates only)

Tax Compliance Certificate from KRA

Clearance from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

A Clearance Certificate from an approved Credit Reference Bureau-CRB

All applications should be submitted on or before 8th January, 2020 to;

The Secretary

Nakuru County Public Service Board P.O Box 2870-20100