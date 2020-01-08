Ambulance Operator (30 Posts)
Vacancy No. 1/2019/08
Salary Scale: Ksh.14,610 – Ksh.16,250 p.m. Job Group D
Allowances as per the SRC circulars attached to the position
Terms of service: Three (3) years contract (Renewable subject to satisfactory performance)
Qualifications
- Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education mean
grade D plain or its equivalent qualification from a recognized
institution;
- A valid driving license free from any current
endorsements for classes of vehicles an officer is required to drive;
- Passed Suitability test for Driver Grade III;
- Attended a First Aid certificate course
lasting not less than one (1) week at John Ambulance, Kenya Red Cross
Society or Kenya Institute of Highway and Building Technology (KIHBT) or
any other recognized institution;
- A valid certificate of Good Conduct from the
Kenya Police;
- Valid Emergency Medical Technician
certificate;
- Driving experience for more than three (3)
years;
- Two years’ experience as an ambulance operator
shall be an added advantage;
- Certificate in Emergency Vehicle operations;
and
- Passed Practical Test for Drivers conducted by
the Ministry of Public Works
Responsibilities
Duties and responsibilities at this level shall involve;
- Driving an ambulance as authorized,
- Carrying out routine checks on the ambulance
cooling, oil, electrical and brake systems, tyre pressure, ;
- Detecting and reporting malfunctioning of the
ambulance systems; maintenance of work tickets for ambulance assigned;
-
Ensuring security and safety for the ambulance on and off the road;
- Ensuring safety of the passengers and patients
therein;
- Maintaining cleanliness of the ambulance.
- Maintaining the ambulance and assigned
equipment in the most efficient operating condition
- Ensuring timely and safe patient rescue and
evacuation
- Assist doctors or paramedics in patient care
during rescue and evacuation
- Proper incident command while on rescue
mission
- Ensure ambulance is in proper mechanical
condition and is well stocked with commodities by performing daily unit
checklist before and after every shift;
- Perform any other duties within the scope of
this position.
Vacancy No. 1/2019/07
Basic Salary Scale: Ksh.98,500 – Ksh.132,000 p.m. JOB GROUP ‘Q’
Allowances as per the SRC circulars attached to the position
Terms of service: Three (3) years contract (Renewable subject to satisfactory performance)
Qualifications;
- Bachelor of medicine and bachelor of surgery
of (M.B; Ch.B) degree from an institution recognized by Medical
Practitioners and Dentist Board.
- Masters degree and specialization in Family
Medicine.
-
Certificate of registration by the Medical Practitioners and Dentist Board
- Valid practicing license from Medical
Practitioners and Dentist Board
- Certificate in Strategic Leadership
Development Programme lasting not less than six (6) weeks from a
recognized institution, shall be an added advantage.
- Certificate in computer application skills
from a recognized institution.
- Demonstrate professional competence and
managerial capability as reflected in work performance and results
Responsibilities
- Undertaking general diagnosis, care, treatment
and rehabilitation of patients,
- Carrying out specialized clinical care,
- Providing psycho-social intervention,
- Providing clinical services to patients,
- Training, consulting and performing surgeries
in various health facilities,
- Carrying out forensic and medico-legal
services,
- Coordinating disease surveillance, prevention
and control,
- Coordinating Health Education and Promotion,
- Implementing health projects and programmes,
- Maintaining up to date health information
systems,
- Monitoring provision of health treatment and
care
- Under taking health research; and
- Analyzing medical reports
Nephrologist (98-132K)
Vacancy No. 1/2019/06
Basic Salary Scale: Ksh.98,500 – Ksh.132,000 p.m. JOB GROUP ‘Q’
Allowances as per the SRC circulars attached to the position
Terms of service: Three (3) years contract (Renewable subject to satisfactory performance)
Qualifications;
- Bachelor of medicine and bachelor of surgery
of (M.B; Ch.B) degree from an institution recognized by medical
practitioners and dentist board.
- Masters degree in Internal Medicine –
Nephrology
- Certificate of registration by the Medical
Practitioners and Dentist Board
- Valid practicing license from Medical
Practitioners and Dentist Board
-
Certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Programme lasting not less
than six (6) weeks from a recognized institution, shall be an added
advantage.
- Certificate in computer application skills from
a recognized institution.
- Demonstrate professional competence and
managerial capability as reflected in work performance and results
Responsibilities
- Undertaking general diagnosis, care, treatment
and rehabilitation of patients,
- Carrying out specialized clinical care,
- Providing psycho-social intervention,
- Providing clinical services to patients,
- Training, consulting and performing surgeries
in various health facilities,
- Carrying out forensic and medico- legal
services,
- Maintaining up to date health information
systems,
- Monitoring provision of health treatment and
care
- Under taking health research; and
- Analyzing medical reports.
Oncologist (98-132K)
Vacancy No. 1/2019/05
Basic Salary Scale: Ksh.98,500 – Ksh.132,000 p.m. JOB GROUP ‘Q’
Allowances as per the SRC circulars attached to the position
Terms of service: Three (3) years contract (Renewable subject to satisfactory performance)
Qualifications;
- Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery
of (M.B; Ch.B) degree from an institution recognized by Medical
Practitioners and Dentist Board.
- Masters degree and specialization in Oncology;
- Certificate of registration by the Medical
Practitioners and Dentist Board
- Valid practicing license from Medical
Practitioners and Dentist Board.
-
Certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Programme lasting not less
than six (6) weeks from a recognized institution, shall be an added
advantage.
- Certificate in computer application skills
from a recognized institution.
- Demonstrate professional competence and
managerial capability as reflected in work performance and results.
Responsibilities
- Undertaking general diagnosis, care, treatment
and rehabilitation of patients,
- Carrying out specialized clinical care,
- Providing psycho-social intervention,
- Providing clinical services to patients,
- Training, consulting and performing surgeries,
- Carrying out forensic and medico- legal
services,
- Maintaining up to date health information
systems,
- Monitoring provision of health treatment and
care
- Under taking health research; and
- Analyzing medical reports
ENT Specialist (98-132K)
Vacancy No. 1/2019/04
Basic Salary Scale: Ksh.98,500 – Ksh.132,000 p.m. Job Group ‘Q’
Allowances as per the SRC circulars attached to the position
Terms of service: Three (3) years contract (Renewable subject to satisfactory performance)
Qualifications
- Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery
of (M.B.;Ch.B) degree from an institution recognized by Medical
Practitioners and Dentist Board.
- Master’s degree and specialization in Ear,
Nose and Throat;
-
Certificate of registration by the medical practitioners and Dentist Board
- Valid practicing license from Medical
Practitioners and Dentist Board
- Certificate in Strategic Leadership
Development Programme lasting not less than six (6) weeks from a
recognized institution, shall be an added .
- Certificate in any computer application skills
from a recognized institution.
- Demonstrate professional competence and
managerial capability as reflected in work performance and results.
Responsibilities
- Undertaking general diagnosis, care, treatment
and rehabilitation of patients,
- Carrying out specialized clinical care,
- Providing psycho-social intervention,
- Providing clinical services to patients,
- Training, consulting and performing surgeries
in various health facilities,
- Carrying out forensic and medico- legal
services,
- Maintaining up to date health information
systems,
- Monitoring provision of health treatment and
care
- Under taking health research; and
- Analyzing medical reports
How to Apply
All applicants MUST fulfill the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, and will be required to attach copies of the following documents:
- Valid
Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal
Investigations
- Clearance
Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board (for graduates only)
- Tax
Compliance Certificate from KRA
- Clearance
from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission
- A
Clearance Certificate from an approved Credit Reference Bureau-CRB
All applications should be submitted on or before 8th January, 2020 to;
The Secretary
Nakuru County Public Service Board P.O Box 2870-20100
NAKURU
