Principal Legal Officer
Senior Administration Officer (15 Posts)
ICT Officer
Web Design
Public Communications Officer (I)
Public Communications Officer (III) (2 Posts)
Legal Clerk (2 Posts)
Assistant Architect (2 Posts)
Assistant Engineer (2 Posts)
Assistant Quantity Surveyor (2 Posts)
(JOB GROUP CPSB 06)
TERMS OF SERVICE: CONTRACT-THREE (3) YEARS
SALARY: KSH.55, 150×2,750-57,900×2,920-56,970×2,890-60,820×3,080-63,900×3,440-67,340×3,590-70,930×3,790-74,720×3,800×78,520×3,810-82,330 p.m.
Responsibilities
- undertaking
research on assigned legal issues;
- analyzing
research data and compiling reports;
- preparing
preliminary legal documents/instruments;
- preparing
legal opinions;
- undertaking
law review;
- ensuring
compliance with county, national, regional and international instrument;
- ensuring
compliance with principles and values of good governance, human rights,
transparency, accountability, ethics and integrity; and
- organizing
stakeholder consultations.
Qualifications
For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:-
- Bachelor
of Law (LL.B) degree from a recognized university;
- Have
been admitted as an advocate for the High Court of Kenya;
- Be
in possession of a current practicing license;
- Postgraduate
Diploma in Legal Studies from the Council of Legal Education; and,
- Proficiency
in computer applications.
Senior Administration Officer (15 Posts)
(JOB GROUP CPSB 08)
NUMBER: FIFTEEN (15)
TERMS OF SERVICE: CONTRACT-THREE (3) YEARS
SALARY: KSH.41, 770×1,910-43,680×2,000-45,680×2,100-47,780×2,170-49,950×2,550-52,500×2,650-55,150×2,750-57,900p.m.
Responsibilities
- Overseeing
transport management;
- planning
and coordinating office accommodation;
- facilitating
meetings, conferences and other special events;
- supervising
provision of security and office services;
- supervising
record management and messengerial services within various departments;
- handling
public concerns and issues;
- managing
utilities and office accommodation;
- managing
of premises, assets and insurance policies;
- facilitating
citizen participation in development activities;
- handling
occupational health and safety issues;
- facilitating
mobilization of resources at the local level;
- collecting
and collating data on development activities and disseminating information
to the public.
Qualifications
For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:-
- Bachelor’s
degree in any of the following disciplines; -Public Administration;
Business Administration/Management, Community Development or any other
Social Science from a recognized institution;
OR
- Post
Graduate Diploma in any of the following disciplines:-Public
Administration; Business Administration/Management, Community Development
or any other Social Science from a recognized;
- Certificate
in computer applications from a recognized institution
ICT Officer
(JOB GROUP CPSB 09)
NUMBER: ONE (1)
TERMS OF SERVICE: CONTRACT-THREE (3) YEARS
SALARY: KSH.37, 070×1,470-38,540×1,520-40,060×1,710-41,770×1,910-43,680×2,000-45,680×2,100-47,760×2,170-49,950p.m.
Responsibilities
- Installing
and configuring computer hardware operating systems and applications;
- Trouble
shooting system and network problems and solving the faults;
- repairing
and replacing basic IT accessories;
- offering
user supports in both hardware and software;
- support
LANs, WANs, network segments, Internet, and intranet systems;
- maintain
network hardware and software;
- monitor
networks to ensure security and availability to specific users;
- maintain
integrity of the network, server deployment, and security;
- Assign
routing protocols and routing table configuration;
- assign
configuration of authentication and authorization of directory services;
- maintain
network facilities in individual machines, such as drivers and settings of
personal computers as well as printers;
- maintain
network servers such as file servers, VPN gateways, intrusion detection
systems;
- administer
servers, desktop computers, printers, routers, switches, firewalls,
phones, personal digital assistants, smartphones, software deployment,
security updates and patches and preparing architecture, design input, site
layout/user interface, database design/programming, and NET development
Qualifications
For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:-
- Degree
in Computer Science; Information Communication Technology or its
equivalent and relevant qualification from a recognised institution;
- Have
exposure in operating computers and good skills in dealing with technical
problems.
Web Design
(JOB GROUP CPSB 09)
NUMBER: ONE (1)
TERMS OF SERVICE: CONTRACT-THREE (3) YEARS
SALARY: KSH.37, 070×1,470-38,540×1,520-40,060×1,710-41,770×1,910-43,680×2,000-45,680×2,100-47,760×2,170-49,950p.m.
Responsibilities
- writing
and editing content;
- designing
webpage layout;
- determining
technical requirements;
- upgrades
site by updating content and graphics;
- monitoring
performance and results;
- identifying
and evaluating improvement options;
- introducing
new technology;
- maintaining
links;
- creating
responsive web site templates using HTML5, CSS3 and JavaScript from
existing and new designs, for use with existing web systems;
- testing
of design elements and site functions aimed at optimizing user experience
and improving user engagement;
- training
other team members as appropriate to increase front end development
knowledge and skills across the team.
Qualifications
For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:-
- Degree
in Computer Science; Information Communication Technology or its
equivalent and relevant qualification from a recognised institution;
- demonstrated
web development skills, using HTML, JavaScript, CSS, ASP.Net, VB.NET, C#,
and Microsoft SQL server
- Certification
in web design
- Have
exposure in operating computers and good skills in dealing with technical
problems
Public Communications Officer (I)
(JOB GROUP CPSB 09)
NUMBER: ONE (1)
TERMS OF SERVICE: CONTRACT-THREE (3) YEARS
SALARY: KSH.37, 070×1,470-38,540×1,520-40,060×1,710-41,770×1,910-43,680×2,000-45,680×2,100-47,760×2,170-49,950p.m.
Responsibilities
- Collecting
information features and documentaries of on-going programmes and
projects;
- Gathering
information on programmes and significant events, editing stories on
topical issues in a specific sectoral area, liaising with media
practitioners and the public on issues of mutual concern, scheduling
interviews with Government officials and managing assigned projects and
programmes under the guidance of the head of the Unit/Section.
Qualifications
For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:-
- Degree
in Mass Communication, Communication Studies, Public Relations,
Journalism, International Relations, Corporate Communication; Media
Studies/Science or its equivalent and relevant qualification from a
recognized institution
- Post
Graduate Diploma in any of the following disciplines: Mass Communication,
Communication Studies, Public Relations, Journalism, International
Relations, Corporate Communication, Media Studies/Science or its
equivalent and relevant qualification from a recognised institution;
- Possess
good oral and written communication skills in both English and Kiswahili;
- Be
proficient in Information Communication Technology including use of
internet and intranet services
Public Communications Officer (III) (2 Posts)
(JOB GROUP CPSB 11)
NUMBER: TWO (2)
TERMS OF SERVICE: CONTRACT-THREE (3) YEARS
SALARY: KSH.24, 580×1,070-25,650×1,080-26,730×1,110-27,840×1,130-28,970×1,200-30,170×1,260-31,430×1,330-32,760p.m.
Responsibilities
- collecting
information features and documentaries of on-going programmes and
projects;
- preparing
media briefs;
- press
release/statements and supplements;
- assisting
in organizing county or departmental events;
- liaising
with media practitioners
Qualifications
For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:-
- Diploma
in any of the following: Mass Communication, Communication Studies, Public
Relations, Journalism, International Relations or its equivalent and relevant
qualification from a recognised institution/University;
- Possess
good oral and written communication skills in both English and Kiswahili;
- Be
proficient in Information Communication Technology including use of
internet and intranet services.
Legal Clerk (2 Posts)
(JOB GROUP CPSB 10)
NUMBER: TWO (2)
TERMS OF SERVICE: CONTRACT-THREE (3) YEARS
SALARY:KSH.30,170×1,260-31,430×1,330-32,760×1,380-34,140×1,460-35,600×1,470-37,070×1,470-38,540×1,520-40,060p.m.
Responsibilities
- Oversee
drafting and filing of legal documents in Registries;
- coordinate
the filing of service of legal documents in courts of Law;
- undertake
routine errands to public registries courts and other relevant offices and
perform any other duties as may be assigned from time to time
Qualifications
For appointment to this grade, a candidate must:-
- Have
a Diploma in Law or its equivalent and relevant qualification from a
recognized institution
- Have
relevant knowledge and experience of not less than two (2) years in the
public sector, corporate sector or a reputable law firm
- Be
in possession of a current process server certificate
- Proficiency
in computer applications.
Assistant Architect (2 Posts)
(JOB GROUP CPSB 08)
NUMBER: TWO (2)
TERMS OF SERVICE: CONTRACT-THREE (3) YEARS
SALARY: KSH.41,770×1,910-43,680×2,000-45,680×2,100-47,780×2,170-49,950×2,550-52,500×2,650-55,150×2,750-57,900p.m.
Responsibilities
This is the entry and training grade for this cadre. An officer at this level will work under the guidance of an experienced Officer. Duties and Responsibilities will entail:
- preparation
of sketches/scheme designs and production of drawings;
- interpretation
of clients requirement and post contract administration.
Qualifications
For appointment to this grade, a candidate must:-
- Be
in possession of a Bachelor’s degree in Architecture or an equivalent and
relevant qualification from a recognized institution.
Assistant Engineer (2 Posts)
(JOB GROUP CPSB 09)
NUMBER OF VACANY: TWO (2)
TERMS OF SERVICE: CONTRACT-THREE (3) YEARS
SALARY: KSH.37,070×1,470-38,540×1,520-40,060×1,710-41,770×1,910-43,680×2,600- 45,680×2,100-47,780×2,170-49,950 p.m.
Responsibilities
- An
officer at this level will work under the guidance of a Senior Officer.
Duties and Responsibilities will include: preliminary design and
supervision of construction and maintenance of structures.
Qualifications
For appointment to this grade, a candidate must:-
- Be
in possession of a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering or equivalent
and relevant qualification from a recognized institution; and,
- Be
registered by Engineers Registration Board of Kenya as a Graduate
Engineer.
Assistant Quantity Surveyor (2 Posts)
(JOB GROUP CPSB 09)
NUMBER OF VACANY: ONE (1)
TERMS OF SERVICE: CONTRACT-THREE (3) YEARS
SALARY: KSH.37,070×1,470-38,540×1,520-40,060×1,710-41,770×1,910-43,680×2,600-45,680×2,100-47,780×2,170-49,950 p.m.
Responsibilities
- This
is the entry and training grade into this cadre. An officer at this level
will work under the guidance of a senior officer. Duties and
responsibilities entails: preparation of cost estimates, bills of
quantities, monthly valuations on site, site re-measurement and
preparation of variation orders.
Qualifications
For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:
- A
Bachelor’s Degree in Building Economics/Quantity Surveying or its
equivalent and relevant qualifications from a recognized institution; and,
- Been
registered as a Graduate member of either the Architectural Association of
Kenya or the Institute of Quantity Surveyors of Kenya.
How To Apply
Applications complete with a detailed resume, a copy of the National Identity card, copies of academic and professional certificates and other testimonials should be sent to:
THE SECRETARY
LAIKIPIA COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD
NYAHURURU TOWNHALL
P O BOX 52-20300
NYAHURURU
Applications may also be hand delivered and dropped in the Job Applications Box at the County Public Service Board Offices, Nyahururu Town Hall.
To be considered, your application must be received on or before Friday, 24th January, 2020.
Loading...
Post a Comment