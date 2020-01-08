Principal Legal Officer





(JOB GROUP CPSB 06)

TERMS OF SERVICE: CONTRACT-THREE (3) YEARS

SALARY: KSH.55, 150×2,750-57,900×2,920-56,970×2,890-60,820×3,080-63,900×3,440-67,340×3,590-70,930×3,790-74,720×3,800×78,520×3,810-82,330 p.m.

Responsibilities

undertaking research on assigned legal issues;

analyzing research data and compiling reports;

preparing preliminary legal documents/instruments;

preparing legal opinions;

undertaking law review;

ensuring compliance with county, national, regional and international instrument;

ensuring compliance with principles and values of good governance, human rights, transparency, accountability, ethics and integrity; and

organizing stakeholder consultations.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:-

Bachelor of Law (LL.B) degree from a recognized university;

Have been admitted as an advocate for the High Court of Kenya;

Be in possession of a current practicing license;

Postgraduate Diploma in Legal Studies from the Council of Legal Education; and,

Proficiency in computer applications.





Senior Administration Officer (15 Posts)

(JOB GROUP CPSB 08)

NUMBER: FIFTEEN (15)

TERMS OF SERVICE: CONTRACT-THREE (3) YEARS

SALARY: KSH.41, 770×1,910-43,680×2,000-45,680×2,100-47,780×2,170-49,950×2,550-52,500×2,650-55,150×2,750-57,900p.m.

Responsibilities

Overseeing transport management;

planning and coordinating office accommodation;

facilitating meetings, conferences and other special events;

supervising provision of security and office services;

supervising record management and messengerial services within various departments;

handling public concerns and issues;

managing utilities and office accommodation;

managing of premises, assets and insurance policies;

facilitating citizen participation in development activities;

handling occupational health and safety issues;

facilitating mobilization of resources at the local level;

collecting and collating data on development activities and disseminating information to the public.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:-

Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines; -Public Administration; Business Administration/Management, Community Development or any other Social Science from a recognized institution;

OR

Post Graduate Diploma in any of the following disciplines:-Public Administration; Business Administration/Management, Community Development or any other Social Science from a recognized;

Certificate in computer applications from a recognized institution





ICT Officer

(JOB GROUP CPSB 09)

NUMBER: ONE (1)

TERMS OF SERVICE: CONTRACT-THREE (3) YEARS

SALARY: KSH.37, 070×1,470-38,540×1,520-40,060×1,710-41,770×1,910-43,680×2,000-45,680×2,100-47,760×2,170-49,950p.m.

Responsibilities

Installing and configuring computer hardware operating systems and applications;

Trouble shooting system and network problems and solving the faults;

repairing and replacing basic IT accessories;

offering user supports in both hardware and software;

support LANs, WANs, network segments, Internet, and intranet systems;

maintain network hardware and software;

monitor networks to ensure security and availability to specific users;

maintain integrity of the network, server deployment, and security;

Assign routing protocols and routing table configuration;

assign configuration of authentication and authorization of directory services;

maintain network facilities in individual machines, such as drivers and settings of personal computers as well as printers;

maintain network servers such as file servers, VPN gateways, intrusion detection systems;

administer servers, desktop computers, printers, routers, switches, firewalls, phones, personal digital assistants, smartphones, software deployment, security updates and patches and preparing architecture, design input, site layout/user interface, database design/programming, and NET development

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:-

Degree in Computer Science; Information Communication Technology or its equivalent and relevant qualification from a recognised institution;

Have exposure in operating computers and good skills in dealing with technical problems.





Web Design

(JOB GROUP CPSB 09)

NUMBER: ONE (1)

TERMS OF SERVICE: CONTRACT-THREE (3) YEARS

SALARY: KSH.37, 070×1,470-38,540×1,520-40,060×1,710-41,770×1,910-43,680×2,000-45,680×2,100-47,760×2,170-49,950p.m.

Responsibilities

writing and editing content;

designing webpage layout;

determining technical requirements;

upgrades site by updating content and graphics;

monitoring performance and results;

identifying and evaluating improvement options;

introducing new technology;

maintaining links;

creating responsive web site templates using HTML5, CSS3 and JavaScript from existing and new designs, for use with existing web systems;

testing of design elements and site functions aimed at optimizing user experience and improving user engagement;

training other team members as appropriate to increase front end development knowledge and skills across the team.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:-

Degree in Computer Science; Information Communication Technology or its equivalent and relevant qualification from a recognised institution;

demonstrated web development skills, using HTML, JavaScript, CSS, ASP.Net, VB.NET, C#, and Microsoft SQL server

Certification in web design

Have exposure in operating computers and good skills in dealing with technical problems





Public Communications Officer (I)

(JOB GROUP CPSB 09)

NUMBER: ONE (1)

TERMS OF SERVICE: CONTRACT-THREE (3) YEARS

SALARY: KSH.37, 070×1,470-38,540×1,520-40,060×1,710-41,770×1,910-43,680×2,000-45,680×2,100-47,760×2,170-49,950p.m.

Responsibilities

Collecting information features and documentaries of on-going programmes and projects;

Gathering information on programmes and significant events, editing stories on topical issues in a specific sectoral area, liaising with media practitioners and the public on issues of mutual concern, scheduling interviews with Government officials and managing assigned projects and programmes under the guidance of the head of the Unit/Section.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:-

Degree in Mass Communication, Communication Studies, Public Relations, Journalism, International Relations, Corporate Communication; Media Studies/Science or its equivalent and relevant qualification from a recognized institution

Post Graduate Diploma in any of the following disciplines: Mass Communication, Communication Studies, Public Relations, Journalism, International Relations, Corporate Communication, Media Studies/Science or its equivalent and relevant qualification from a recognised institution;

Possess good oral and written communication skills in both English and Kiswahili;

Be proficient in Information Communication Technology including use of internet and intranet services





Public Communications Officer (III) (2 Posts)

(JOB GROUP CPSB 11)

NUMBER: TWO (2)

TERMS OF SERVICE: CONTRACT-THREE (3) YEARS

SALARY: KSH.24, 580×1,070-25,650×1,080-26,730×1,110-27,840×1,130-28,970×1,200-30,170×1,260-31,430×1,330-32,760p.m.

Responsibilities

collecting information features and documentaries of on-going programmes and projects;

preparing media briefs;

press release/statements and supplements;

assisting in organizing county or departmental events;

liaising with media practitioners

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:-

Diploma in any of the following: Mass Communication, Communication Studies, Public Relations, Journalism, International Relations or its equivalent and relevant qualification from a recognised institution/University;

Possess good oral and written communication skills in both English and Kiswahili;

Be proficient in Information Communication Technology including use of internet and intranet services.





Legal Clerk (2 Posts)

(JOB GROUP CPSB 10)

NUMBER: TWO (2)

TERMS OF SERVICE: CONTRACT-THREE (3) YEARS

SALARY:KSH.30,170×1,260-31,430×1,330-32,760×1,380-34,140×1,460-35,600×1,470-37,070×1,470-38,540×1,520-40,060p.m.

Responsibilities

Oversee drafting and filing of legal documents in Registries;

coordinate the filing of service of legal documents in courts of Law;

undertake routine errands to public registries courts and other relevant offices and perform any other duties as may be assigned from time to time

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must:-

Have a Diploma in Law or its equivalent and relevant qualification from a recognized institution

Have relevant knowledge and experience of not less than two (2) years in the public sector, corporate sector or a reputable law firm

Be in possession of a current process server certificate

Proficiency in computer applications.





Assistant Architect (2 Posts)

(JOB GROUP CPSB 08)

NUMBER: TWO (2)

TERMS OF SERVICE: CONTRACT-THREE (3) YEARS

SALARY: KSH.41,770×1,910-43,680×2,000-45,680×2,100-47,780×2,170-49,950×2,550-52,500×2,650-55,150×2,750-57,900p.m.

Responsibilities

This is the entry and training grade for this cadre. An officer at this level will work under the guidance of an experienced Officer. Duties and Responsibilities will entail:

preparation of sketches/scheme designs and production of drawings;

interpretation of clients requirement and post contract administration.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must:-

Be in possession of a Bachelor’s degree in Architecture or an equivalent and relevant qualification from a recognized institution.





Assistant Engineer (2 Posts)

(JOB GROUP CPSB 09)

NUMBER OF VACANY: TWO (2)

TERMS OF SERVICE: CONTRACT-THREE (3) YEARS

SALARY: KSH.37,070×1,470-38,540×1,520-40,060×1,710-41,770×1,910-43,680×2,600- 45,680×2,100-47,780×2,170-49,950 p.m.

Responsibilities

An officer at this level will work under the guidance of a Senior Officer. Duties and Responsibilities will include: preliminary design and supervision of construction and maintenance of structures.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must:-

Be in possession of a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering or equivalent and relevant qualification from a recognized institution; and,

Be registered by Engineers Registration Board of Kenya as a Graduate Engineer.





Assistant Quantity Surveyor (2 Posts)

(JOB GROUP CPSB 09)

NUMBER OF VACANY: ONE (1)

TERMS OF SERVICE: CONTRACT-THREE (3) YEARS

SALARY: KSH.37,070×1,470-38,540×1,520-40,060×1,710-41,770×1,910-43,680×2,600-45,680×2,100-47,780×2,170-49,950 p.m.

Responsibilities

This is the entry and training grade into this cadre. An officer at this level will work under the guidance of a senior officer. Duties and responsibilities entails: preparation of cost estimates, bills of quantities, monthly valuations on site, site re-measurement and preparation of variation orders.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:

A Bachelor’s Degree in Building Economics/Quantity Surveying or its equivalent and relevant qualifications from a recognized institution; and,

Been registered as a Graduate member of either the Architectural Association of Kenya or the Institute of Quantity Surveyors of Kenya.

How To Apply

Applications complete with a detailed resume, a copy of the National Identity card, copies of academic and professional certificates and other testimonials should be sent to:

THE SECRETARY

LAIKIPIA COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD

NYAHURURU TOWNHALL

P O BOX 52-20300

NYAHURURU

Applications may also be hand delivered and dropped in the Job Applications Box at the County Public Service Board Offices, Nyahururu Town Hall.