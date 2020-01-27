Kenya Leather Development Council (KLDC) is a State Corporation established by the Government of Kenya under the Kenya Leather Development Council Order, 2011 (Legal Notice No. 114 of 9th September, 2011), under the State Corporations Act (Cap. 446), Laws of Kenya, to provide leadership and policy direction in regulation, production, processing and marketing in leather industry so as to promote equitable development and poverty reduction.
Pursuant to this objective, the Council is seeking to recruit qualified officers for the position of:
SENIOR LEATHER INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT OFFICER, JOB GRADE KLDC 5 (2 positions) Job Ref No.: KLDC/005/2020
Responsibilities
Duties and Responsibilities will entail:-
- Promoting
production of quality hides and skins.
- Carrying
out sensitization on standards on leather products.
- Carrying
out training needs assessment in leather value chain.
- Identifying
and recruiting MSMEs to be trained in production of leather and leather
products.
- Analyzing
Leather sector data.
- Carrying
out inspection, verification of imports and exports
- Updating
the Leather databank
- Promoting
appropriate environmental
management in the
leather sector in collaboration with
Qualifications
For appointment to this grade a candidate must have:-
- A
minimum period of three (3) years relevant work experience
- Bachelor’s
degree in any of the following disciplines: Leather Technology, Leather
Science/Manufacture or its equivalent qualification from a recognized
institution
- Proficiency
in computer packages
- Fulfilled
the requirements of Chapter six of the Constitution.
- Demonstrate
competence in work performance.
MANAGER, PROMOTIONS & MARKETING, JOB GRADE KLDC 3 (1 Position)
Job Ref No.: KLDC/003/2020
Responsibilities
- Initiate
development and review of promotion and marketing leather policies,
standards and
- Develop
and implement promotion and market programmes.
- Collaborate
with stakeholders for optimal facilitation of business in leather sector
- Conduct
market research to identify new markets, emerging demands and customer
preferences
- Assess
the impact of promotion and marketing on MSMES productivity
- Promote
product development and branding
- Promote
market linkages and access.
- Market
leather parks and centres to attract investment.
- Demonstrate
competence in work performance.
Qualifications
For appointment to this grade, an officer must:-
- Have
a minimum period of six (6) years relevant work experience, three (3) of
which should be in a management position in the Public Service or Private
- Have
Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following disciplines:- Leather
Technology, Leather Science, Animal Science, Manufacture Science,Material
Science or equivalent qualification from a recognized
- Possession
of a Master’s Degree in any of the following disciplines:- Leather
Technology, Leather Science, Animal Science, Manufacture Science, Material
Science or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution is an
added advantage.
- Have
a certificate in Leadership Course lasting not less than four (4) weeks
from a recognized institution.
- Professional
qualification and membership to a professional body, where applicable.
- Be
proficient in computer applications.
- Fulfill
the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.
- Demonstrate
competence in work performance.
MANAGER, HUMAN RESOURCE & ADMINISTRATION, JOB GRADE KLDC 3 (1 position) Job Ref No.: KLDC/002/2020
Responsibilities
Duties and responsibilities at this level will entail:
- Forecasting
and planning on human resource needs of the
- Initiating
best practices in the management of human resource function.
- Championing
change management programmes in the Council
- Managing
succession plans of the Council
- Monitoring
and evaluating the effectiveness of training and development
- Leading
the Council in formulating and implementing efficient Performance
Management
- Formulating
and reviewing administrative policies, strategies, procedures and systems
- Managing
service contracts and service level agreements for outsourced services
- Forecasting
Council’s needs for equipment, security and cleaning services
- Overseeing
the process of acquiring new service providers related to all outsourced
services falling under administration
- Coordinating
renewal of general insurance covers for vehicles, buildings and equipment.
- Ensuring
efficient provision of transport, security and cleaning services in the
- Safeguarding
the Council’s assets
- Facilitating
Board and staff functions
- Facilitating
travel clearance, visas and other necessary travel documents for the Board
of Directors and all staff travelling out of the Country on official
- Initiating
the identification and acquisition of the Council’s assets for repair,
maintenance and disposal.
- Developing
budget plans for Administration section.
- Overseeing
the provision of efficient records management and information services in
the Council.
- Coordinating
the preparation of periodic progress reports.
Qualifications
For appointment to this grade, an officer must: –
- Have
a minimum period of ten (10) years relevant work experience, at least
three (3) of which should be in a management position in the Public
Service or Private Sector
- Have
a Bachelors Degree in any of the following disciplines:- Public
Administration, Business Administration, Human Resource Management, Human
Resource Development, Industrial Relations or its qualifications from a
recognized institution.
- Have
a Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following disciplines:- Public Administration,
Business Administration or its qualifications from a recognized
institution and Diploma in any of the following disciplines:- Human
Resource Management, Human Resource Development, Industrial Relations,
Business Administration or any equivalent qualifications from a recognized
institution;
- Possession
of a Masters Degree in any of the following disciplines:- Public
Administration, Business Administration, Human Resource Management, Human
Resource Development, Industrial Relations or its qualifications from a
recognized institution is an added advantage.
- Have
a certificate in Leadership Course lasting not less than four (4) weeks
from a recognized institution.
- Be a
Member of the Institute of Human Resource Management
- Be
proficient in computer applications.
- Fulfill
the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.
MANAGER, QUALITY ASSURANCE AND COMPLIANCE, JOB GRADE KLDC 3 (1 position) Job Ref No.: KLDC/001/2020
Job Description
Duties and Responsibilities will entail:
- Inspection
and verification of leather and related products imports and exports;
- Initiate
development and review of leather standards and guidelines;
- Initiate
the development, review and implementation of leather standards in the
sector in collaboration with KEBs and other stakeholders;
- Registration
of leather
industry players,
(Tanneries, exporters/importers,
manufacturers, accessories chemical suppliers and service providers);
- Monitor
quality of raw materials and inputs;
- Carry
out capacity building/training in leather value chain;
- Participate
in development and revision of training curriculum and materials;
- Inspection,
verification and certification of imports and exports (impex);
- Develop
and implement quality assurance management system; and
- Ensure
appropriate environmental management systems are in
Qualifications
For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:
- A
minimum period of six (6) years relevant work experience, three (3) of
which should be in a management position in the Public Service or Private
- Have
a Bachelor’s Degree in leather related field from a recognized
- Possession
of a Masters Degree in leather related field is an added
- Have
a certificate in Leadership Course lasting not less than four (4) weeks
from a recognized
- Professional
qualification and membership to a professional body, where
- Be
proficient in computer
- Fulfill
the requirements of Chapter Six of the constitution.
- Demonstrate
competence in work performance.
How to Apply
Interested candidates are expected to fulfill the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya. Specifically, they must obtain and submit with their application, copies of the following:
- Certificate
of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation
- Clearance/Compliance
Certificate from Higher Education Loans Board (HELB
- Tax
Compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority
- Clearance
from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC)
- Clearance
from recognized Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)
Suitably qualified candidates are advised to download and complete the Candidates’ Profile and Application Form (from the ‘Vacancies’ section at www.leathercouncil.go.ke) indicating the Job Reference Number on the Job Application Form and send to kldc.jobadverts@gmail.com attaching certified copies of academic certificates and professional qualifications and National ID. Hand-delivered application can also be dropped at the Council’s Reception Desk located at CPA Centre, 5th Floor, Thika Road, next to KCA University.
Applications should be received not later than 5.00 pm, on 10th February, 2020. Kenya Leather Development Council is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and gender equality. Women, Youth, Persons with disabilities and those from marginalized communities and minority groups are encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Detailed job description and specifications for the advertised positions and the job application form may be found on our website www.leathercouncil.go.ke
