Kenya Leather Development Council (KLDC) is a State Corporation established by the Government of Kenya under the Kenya Leather Development Council Order, 2011 (Legal Notice No. 114 of 9th September, 2011), under the State Corporations Act (Cap. 446), Laws of Kenya, to provide leadership and policy direction in regulation, production, processing and marketing in leather industry so as to promote equitable development and poverty reduction.

Pursuant to this objective, the Council is seeking to recruit qualified officers for the position of:





SENIOR LEATHER INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT OFFICER, JOB GRADE KLDC 5 (2 positions) Job Ref No.: KLDC/005/2020

Responsibilities

Duties and Responsibilities will entail:-

Promoting production of quality hides and skins.

Carrying out sensitization on standards on leather products.

Carrying out training needs assessment in leather value chain.

Identifying and recruiting MSMEs to be trained in production of leather and leather products.

Analyzing Leather sector data.

Carrying out inspection, verification of imports and exports

Updating the Leather databank

Promoting appropriate environmental management in the leather sector in collaboration with

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade a candidate must have:-

A minimum period of three (3) years relevant work experience

Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines: Leather Technology, Leather Science/Manufacture or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution

Proficiency in computer packages

Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter six of the Constitution.

Demonstrate competence in work performance.





MANAGER, PROMOTIONS & MARKETING, JOB GRADE KLDC 3 (1 Position)

Job Ref No.: KLDC/003/2020

Responsibilities

Initiate development and review of promotion and marketing leather policies, standards and

Develop and implement promotion and market programmes.

Collaborate with stakeholders for optimal facilitation of business in leather sector

Conduct market research to identify new markets, emerging demands and customer preferences

Assess the impact of promotion and marketing on MSMES productivity

Promote product development and branding

Promote market linkages and access.

Market leather parks and centres to attract investment.

Demonstrate competence in work performance.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, an officer must:-

Have a minimum period of six (6) years relevant work experience, three (3) of which should be in a management position in the Public Service or Private

Have Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following disciplines:- Leather Technology, Leather Science, Animal Science, Manufacture Science,Material Science or equivalent qualification from a recognized

Possession of a Master’s Degree in any of the following disciplines:- Leather Technology, Leather Science, Animal Science, Manufacture Science, Material Science or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution is an added advantage.

Have a certificate in Leadership Course lasting not less than four (4) weeks from a recognized institution.

Professional qualification and membership to a professional body, where applicable.

Be proficient in computer applications.

Fulfill the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

Demonstrate competence in work performance.





MANAGER, HUMAN RESOURCE & ADMINISTRATION, JOB GRADE KLDC 3 (1 position) Job Ref No.: KLDC/002/2020

Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities at this level will entail:

Forecasting and planning on human resource needs of the

Initiating best practices in the management of human resource function.

Championing change management programmes in the Council

Managing succession plans of the Council

Monitoring and evaluating the effectiveness of training and development

Leading the Council in formulating and implementing efficient Performance Management

Formulating and reviewing administrative policies, strategies, procedures and systems

Managing service contracts and service level agreements for outsourced services

Forecasting Council’s needs for equipment, security and cleaning services

Overseeing the process of acquiring new service providers related to all outsourced services falling under administration

Coordinating renewal of general insurance covers for vehicles, buildings and equipment.

Ensuring efficient provision of transport, security and cleaning services in the

Safeguarding the Council’s assets

Facilitating Board and staff functions

Facilitating travel clearance, visas and other necessary travel documents for the Board of Directors and all staff travelling out of the Country on official

Initiating the identification and acquisition of the Council’s assets for repair, maintenance and disposal.

Developing budget plans for Administration section.

Overseeing the provision of efficient records management and information services in the Council.

Coordinating the preparation of periodic progress reports.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, an officer must: –

Have a minimum period of ten (10) years relevant work experience, at least three (3) of which should be in a management position in the Public Service or Private Sector

Have a Bachelors Degree in any of the following disciplines:- Public Administration, Business Administration, Human Resource Management, Human Resource Development, Industrial Relations or its qualifications from a recognized institution.

Have a Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following disciplines:- Public Administration, Business Administration or its qualifications from a recognized institution and Diploma in any of the following disciplines:- Human Resource Management, Human Resource Development, Industrial Relations, Business Administration or any equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution;

Possession of a Masters Degree in any of the following disciplines:- Public Administration, Business Administration, Human Resource Management, Human Resource Development, Industrial Relations or its qualifications from a recognized institution is an added advantage.

Have a certificate in Leadership Course lasting not less than four (4) weeks from a recognized institution.

Be a Member of the Institute of Human Resource Management

Be proficient in computer applications.

Fulfill the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.





MANAGER, QUALITY ASSURANCE AND COMPLIANCE, JOB GRADE KLDC 3 (1 position) Job Ref No.: KLDC/001/2020

Job Description

Duties and Responsibilities will entail:

Inspection and verification of leather and related products imports and exports;

Initiate development and review of leather standards and guidelines;

Initiate the development, review and implementation of leather standards in the sector in collaboration with KEBs and other stakeholders;

Registration of leather industry players, (Tanneries, exporters/importers, manufacturers, accessories chemical suppliers and service providers);

Monitor quality of raw materials and inputs;

Carry out capacity building/training in leather value chain;

Participate in development and revision of training curriculum and materials;

Inspection, verification and certification of imports and exports (impex);

Develop and implement quality assurance management system; and

Ensure appropriate environmental management systems are in

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:

A minimum period of six (6) years relevant work experience, three (3) of which should be in a management position in the Public Service or Private

Have a Bachelor’s Degree in leather related field from a recognized

Possession of a Masters Degree in leather related field is an added

Have a certificate in Leadership Course lasting not less than four (4) weeks from a recognized

Professional qualification and membership to a professional body, where

Be proficient in computer

Fulfill the requirements of Chapter Six of the constitution.

Demonstrate competence in work performance.

How to Apply

Interested candidates are expected to fulfill the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya. Specifically, they must obtain and submit with their application, copies of the following:

Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation

Clearance/Compliance Certificate from Higher Education Loans Board (HELB

Tax Compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority

Clearance from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC)

Clearance from recognized Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

Suitably qualified candidates are advised to download and complete the Candidates’ Profile and Application Form (from the ‘Vacancies’ section at www.leathercouncil.go.ke ) indicating the Job Reference Number on the Job Application Form and send to kldc.jobadverts@gmail.com attaching certified copies of academic certificates and professional qualifications and National ID. Hand-delivered application can also be dropped at the Council’s Reception Desk located at CPA Centre, 5th Floor, Thika Road, next to KCA University.

Applications should be received not later than 5.00 pm, on 10th February, 2020. Kenya Leather Development Council is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and gender equality. Women, Youth, Persons with disabilities and those from marginalized communities and minority groups are encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.