Position: Senior Accountant J/G L (2 Positions)
REF:CG/KLF/CPSB/ADVRT/02/01/20
Location: Kilifi
Terms of Service: – Permanent
Salary Scale41,770 – 57,900 p.m.
Other Allowances are as issued by SRC from time to time
Job Description
  • An Officer in this grade will be responsible for timely and accurate preparation of quality management reports that fall under his/her sections
  • Work at this level will also include planning, directing, coordinating, supervising areas of control, training and development of staff under him/her and setting targets for the section(s)
  • The officer may occasionally be required to undertake ad hoc assignments relating to accounting services
  • He may be assigned responsibilities to authorize payments and sign cheques subject to limit set
  • He will certify and verify return, documents, vouchers, monitor collection of revenue including inspection and responsible for government assets, records and custody of accountable documents under his/her section.
Qualifications
  • Be Kenyan Citizen
  • served in the grade of Accountant I, Job Group ‘K’ or in a comparable and relevant position in the Public Service or private sector for a minimum period of three (3) years;
  • Passed Part III of the Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Examination or its recognized equivalent qualification.

Position: Accountant J/G K (10 Positions)
REF:CG/KLF/CPSB/ADVRT/03/01/20
Location: Kilifi County
Terms of Service: – Permanent
Salary Scale: 37,030 – 49,950 p.m.
Other Allowances are as issued by SRC from time to time.
Responsibilities
  • Preparation and verification of vouchers as per laid down standard payment procedures;
  • Conducting routine accounting works using Intergrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS) such as data capture, invoincing, validation, payments and production of related reports
  • Maintenance of primary records such as cashbooks and registers
  • Preparation of monthly bank reconciliation statements
  • Preparation of financial management reports such as monthly, quarterly and annual reports
  • Ensuring safe custody of County Government records and assets under custody.
Qualifications
  • Be Kenyan Citizen
  • Bachelors degree in Commerce (Accounting or Finance option) and passed Part II of the Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Examination
OR
  • Passed Part III of the Certified Public Accountants (K) Examination or its approved equivalent qualification.

Position: Economist J/G L (3 Positions)
REF:CG/KLF/CPSB/ADVRT/06/01/20
Terms of Service: – Permanent
Salary Scale: 41,770 – 57,900 p.m.
Location; Kilifi
Other Allowances are as issued by SRC from time to time.
Job Description
The holder of this position will participate in the process of formulation of economic plans, policies and measurement of execution of the plans.
Responsibilities
  • Participate in analyzing , formulating, and overseeing the measurement of economic plans, policies and measurement of execution of the plans;
  • Participate in the preparation of the economic plans to ensure sectoral plans and other strategies are budgeted for.
  • Participate in writing reports on public economics, financial economics and sector specific economic issues.
  • Participate in capacity building of departments on formulation of economic plans and measurement of their implementation.
  • Participate in the analysis and interpretation of economic data that is used for decision making in the County.
Qualifications
  • Be Kenyan Citizen
  • Served in the grade of Economist I or in a comparable and relevant position in the Public Service or private sector for a minimum period of three (3) years;
  • Bachelor’s degree in Economics, Macroeconomics and Mathematics.
  • Technical Proficiency: Skills and experience in working on economic policy issues and data analysis. Strong conceptual, analytical and evaluative skills in these areas.
  • Member of the chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) or certified investment and Financial Analyst (CIFA) or relevant proficiency body.
  • Experience in statistical software (STATA, SAS, E-views, and R&MATLAB).
  • Advanced skills in the usage of MS – Excel)
How to Apply
Interested candidates who meet the set criteria MUST use the Application for Employment Form (KCPSB 001) and attach copies of ID, CV, academic/ professional certificates and testimonials.
The form can either be;
  • Obtained from the Kilifi County Public Service Board Offices OR
  • Downloaded from the Kilifi County website
Applicants can choose to;
  • Deliver the form to the Office of the Secretary; County Public Service Board at the Kilifi Complex Centre, Tuskys Building 2nd Floor
  • Address it to;-
THE SECRETARY, COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD
KILIFI COUNTY GOVERNMENT
P.O BOX 491-80108
KILIFI
All applications in hard copy stating the post applied for should be received not later than 5.00pm on 13th day of February, 2020.
Kilifi County is an equal opportunity employer hence encourages women and physically challenged persons to apply.
  • Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.
  • Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.
