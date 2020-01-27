Position: Senior Accountant J/G L (2 Positions)
REF:CG/KLF/CPSB/ADVRT/02/01/20
Location: Kilifi
Terms of Service: – Permanent
Salary Scale: 41,770 – 57,900 p.m.
Other Allowances are as issued by SRC from time to time
Job Description
- An
Officer in this grade will be responsible for timely and accurate
preparation of quality management reports that fall under his/her sections
- Work
at this level will also include planning, directing, coordinating,
supervising areas of control, training and development of staff under
him/her and setting targets for the section(s)
- The
officer may occasionally be required to undertake ad hoc assignments
relating to accounting services
- He
may be assigned responsibilities to authorize payments and sign cheques
subject to limit set
- He
will certify and verify return, documents, vouchers, monitor collection of
revenue including inspection and responsible for government assets,
records and custody of accountable documents under his/her section.
Qualifications
- Be
Kenyan Citizen
- served
in the grade of Accountant I, Job Group ‘K’ or in a comparable and
relevant position in the Public Service or private sector for a minimum
period of three (3) years;
- Passed
Part III of the Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Examination or its
recognized equivalent qualification.
Position: Accountant J/G K (10 Positions)
REF:CG/KLF/CPSB/ADVRT/03/01/20
Location: Kilifi County
Terms of Service: – Permanent
Salary Scale: 37,030 – 49,950 p.m.
Other Allowances are as issued by SRC from time to time.
Responsibilities
- Preparation
and verification of vouchers as per laid down standard payment procedures;
- Conducting
routine accounting works using Intergrated Financial Management
Information System (IFMIS) such as data capture, invoincing, validation,
payments and production of related reports
- Maintenance
of primary records such as cashbooks and registers
- Preparation
of monthly bank reconciliation statements
- Preparation
of financial management reports such as monthly, quarterly and annual
reports
- Ensuring
safe custody of County Government records and assets under custody.
Qualifications
- Be
Kenyan Citizen
- Bachelors
degree in Commerce (Accounting or Finance option) and passed Part II of
the Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Examination
OR
- Passed
Part III of the Certified Public Accountants (K) Examination or its
approved equivalent qualification.
Position: Economist J/G L (3 Positions)
REF:CG/KLF/CPSB/ADVRT/06/01/20
Terms of Service: – Permanent
Salary Scale: 41,770 – 57,900 p.m.
Location; Kilifi
Other Allowances are as issued by SRC from time to time.
Job Description
The holder of this position will participate in the process of formulation of economic plans, policies and measurement of execution of the plans.
Responsibilities
- Participate
in analyzing , formulating, and overseeing the measurement of economic
plans, policies and measurement of execution of the plans;
- Participate
in the preparation of the economic plans to ensure sectoral plans and
other strategies are budgeted for.
- Participate
in writing reports on public economics, financial economics and sector
specific economic issues.
- Participate
in capacity building of departments on formulation of economic plans and
measurement of their implementation.
- Participate
in the analysis and interpretation of economic data that is used for
decision making in the County.
Qualifications
- Be
Kenyan Citizen
- Served
in the grade of Economist I or in a comparable and relevant position in
the Public Service or private sector for a minimum period of three (3)
years;
- Bachelor’s
degree in Economics, Macroeconomics and Mathematics.
- Technical
Proficiency: Skills and experience in working on economic policy issues
and data analysis. Strong conceptual, analytical and evaluative skills in
these areas.
- Member
of the chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) or certified investment and
Financial Analyst (CIFA) or relevant proficiency body.
- Experience
in statistical software (STATA, SAS, E-views, and R&MATLAB).
- Advanced
skills in the usage of MS – Excel)
How to Apply
Interested candidates who meet the set criteria MUST use the Application for Employment Form (KCPSB 001) and attach copies of ID, CV, academic/ professional certificates and testimonials.
The form can either be;
- Obtained
from the Kilifi County Public Service Board Offices OR
- Downloaded
from the Kilifi County website
Applicants can choose to;
- Deliver
the form to the Office of the Secretary; County Public Service Board at
the Kilifi Complex Centre, Tuskys Building 2nd Floor
- Address
it to;-
THE SECRETARY, COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD
KILIFI COUNTY GOVERNMENT
P.O BOX 491-80108
KILIFI
All applications in hard copy stating the post applied for should be received not later than 5.00pm on 13th day of February, 2020.
Kilifi County is an equal opportunity employer hence encourages women and physically challenged persons to apply.
- Only
shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.
- Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.
Loading...
Post a Comment