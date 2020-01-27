Position:

Senior Accountant J/G L (2 Positions)

REF:CG/KLF/CPSB/ADVRT/02/01/20

Location: Kilifi

Terms of Service: – Permanent

Salary Scale : 41,770 – 57,900 p.m.

Other Allowances are as issued by SRC from time to time

Job Description

An Officer in this grade will be responsible for timely and accurate preparation of quality management reports that fall under his/her sections

Work at this level will also include planning, directing, coordinating, supervising areas of control, training and development of staff under him/her and setting targets for the section(s)

The officer may occasionally be required to undertake ad hoc assignments relating to accounting services

He may be assigned responsibilities to authorize payments and sign cheques subject to limit set

He will certify and verify return, documents, vouchers, monitor collection of revenue including inspection and responsible for government assets, records and custody of accountable documents under his/her section.

Qualifications

Be Kenyan Citizen

served in the grade of Accountant I, Job Group ‘K’ or in a comparable and relevant position in the Public Service or private sector for a minimum period of three (3) years;

Passed Part III of the Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Examination or its recognized equivalent qualification.





Position: Accountant J/G K (10 Positions)

REF:CG/KLF/CPSB/ADVRT/03/01/20

Location: Kilifi County

Terms of Service: – Permanent

Salary Scale: 37,030 – 49,950 p.m.

Other Allowances are as issued by SRC from time to time.

Responsibilities

Preparation and verification of vouchers as per laid down standard payment procedures;

Conducting routine accounting works using Intergrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS) such as data capture, invoincing, validation, payments and production of related reports

Maintenance of primary records such as cashbooks and registers

Preparation of monthly bank reconciliation statements

Preparation of financial management reports such as monthly, quarterly and annual reports

Ensuring safe custody of County Government records and assets under custody.

Qualifications

Be Kenyan Citizen

Bachelors degree in Commerce (Accounting or Finance option) and passed Part II of the Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Examination

OR

Passed Part III of the Certified Public Accountants (K) Examination or its approved equivalent qualification.





Position: Economist J/G L (3 Positions)

REF:CG/KLF/CPSB/ADVRT/06/01/20

Terms of Service: – Permanent

Salary Scale: 41,770 – 57,900 p.m.

Location; Kilifi

Other Allowances are as issued by SRC from time to time.

Job Description

The holder of this position will participate in the process of formulation of economic plans, policies and measurement of execution of the plans.

Responsibilities

Participate in analyzing , formulating, and overseeing the measurement of economic plans, policies and measurement of execution of the plans;

Participate in the preparation of the economic plans to ensure sectoral plans and other strategies are budgeted for.

Participate in writing reports on public economics, financial economics and sector specific economic issues.

Participate in capacity building of departments on formulation of economic plans and measurement of their implementation.

Participate in the analysis and interpretation of economic data that is used for decision making in the County.

Qualifications

Be Kenyan Citizen

Served in the grade of Economist I or in a comparable and relevant position in the Public Service or private sector for a minimum period of three (3) years;

Bachelor’s degree in Economics, Macroeconomics and Mathematics.

Technical Proficiency: Skills and experience in working on economic policy issues and data analysis. Strong conceptual, analytical and evaluative skills in these areas.

Member of the chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) or certified investment and Financial Analyst (CIFA) or relevant proficiency body.

Experience in statistical software (STATA, SAS, E-views, and R&MATLAB).

Advanced skills in the usage of MS – Excel)

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the set criteria MUST use the Application for Employment Form (KCPSB 001) and attach copies of ID, CV, academic/ professional certificates and testimonials.

The form can either be;

Obtained from the Kilifi County Public Service Board Offices OR

Downloaded from the Kilifi County website

Applicants can choose to;

Deliver the form to the Office of the Secretary; County Public Service Board at the Kilifi Complex Centre, Tuskys Building 2 nd Floor

Address it to;-

THE SECRETARY, COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD

KILIFI COUNTY GOVERNMENT

P.O BOX 491-80108

KILIFI

All applications in hard copy stating the post applied for should be received not later than 5.00pm on 13th day of February, 2020.

Kilifi County is an equal opportunity employer hence encourages women and physically challenged persons to apply.