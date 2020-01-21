Tuesday January 21, 2020 - Doctors in United Kingdom have discovered part of our immune system that could be harnessed to treat all cancers.





The scientists from University of Cardiff discovered a method of killing prostate, breast, lung and other cancers in lab tests.





Their findings which are published in Nature Immunology journal have not been tested in patients and the researchers say they have "enormous potential".





“There's a chance here to treat every patient.”





“Previously nobody believed this could be possible.”





"It raises the prospect of a 'one-size-fits-all' cancer treatment, a single type of T-cell that could be capable of destroying many different types of cancers across the population," Head Researcher Prof Andrew Sewell told the BBC.





The Cardiff team discovered a T-cell and its receptor that could find and kill a wide range of cancerous cells in the lab including lung, skin, blood, colon, breast, bone, prostate, ovarian, kidney and cervical cancer cells.





Crucially, it left normal tissues untouched





Doctors said human trials will start soon.





This is good news to thousands of Kenyans who are affected by the cancer scourge.

Every day, thousands of Kenyans die because of cancer.



