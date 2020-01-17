Friday January 17,2020 - Renowned criminal lawyer, Clif Ombeta, has surprised Kenyans after he explained the shooting episode at B -Club, Nairobi.





In the incident, Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, shot a DJ after an exchange of words on Friday morning.





However, addressing journalists at Kilimani Police Station where the MP is held, Cliff Ombeta said that his client helped ferry Felix Orinda aka DJ Evolve to the hospital and paid the medical bills.





“He is the one who held the man and took him to the hospital.”





He is the one who has paid for all his medical bills and admission cost,” Ombeta said.





When asked about the incident, Ombeta said it was an accident and not attempted murder as police claimed.





“The victim tripped and fell on top of my client accidentally discharging his firearm," Ombeta said.





The victim is at Nairobi Hospital‘s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and according to doctors, he is not in a stable condition.





A senior DCI official has said they will charge the ODM elected MP with attempted murder



