Saturday, January 25, 2020- Uasin Gishu County Woman Rep, Gladys Shollei, has responded to the viral photos showing her getting cozy with her mzungu boyfriend.





The photos surfaced online on Friday, days after her divorce with her husband of 26 years, former Standard Media boss, Sam Shollei, was confirmed.





Sam, filed for a divorce accusing her of infidelity and one week after he was granted the divorce, he married a new woman identified as Faith Rono.





Gladys has also found solace in a white guy thought to be in his 60s.





Speaking to the media in Eldoret, Gladys claimed that someone close to her leaked the photos to taint her image but maintained that she has done nothing wrong.





“Of late, someone very close to me has been trying to damage my reputation but they should know that I’ll not be responding to them,” said Shollei





“Photos doing rounds have nothing to do with my character and I will continue to provide for my children. I believe no human can destroy me.”





“As an elected leader, I’ll not allow people to distract me from serving my people and that is my main concern at the moment,” she added.





“I shall remain true to what I am supposed to do. You will never hear me mentioning this issue ever again because I don’t want it to take my focus from the work that I am supposed to be doing for my people,” she stressed.



