Friday, January 17, 2020 - Germany Government leaders have criticised the tribulations that lawyer Miguna Miguna has been subjected to by the Kenyan Government.





Over the last two weeks, Miguna Miguna has remained holed up in Germany after he was barred from boarding a flight to Kenya.





State House and Harambee House reportedly issued a red alert to airlines in Europe, terming Miguna Miguna as an unruly passenger.

But Stefan Liebich, a member of Bundestag, has decried the alleged mistreatment of Dr. Miguna, calling for immediate intervention.





"The political situation in Kenya is dire."



"According to @eueomkenya2017 the elections were at least partially fraudulent, according to @amnesty human rights are being violated by the government."



"I met with the opposition politician @MigunaMiguna today," Liebich said, in a tweet.





"He has tried entering Kenya several times, but to no avail."



"Court orders are being ignored, and currently, airlines refuse flying him to any African country as he’d be an „unruly passenger“.



"Flights to any other countries are fine, however..,” Liebich added.





Stefan Liebich asked Germany to prioritize human rights, calling for the National Human Rights movement in the country to come out boldly about the matter.





"Sadly, @AuswaertigesAmt is silent so far."



"No matter what, Germany should prioritise human rights issues over financial relations."



"This is not the case with Kenya."



"Several peaceful protesters have been shot at by police forces in past days, four have died," he said.



