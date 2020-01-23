Thursday, January 23, 2020 - Four people died on the spot and several others were injured in a horrific accident involving a 14 seater matatu and a track at Turbo along the Eldoret-Webuye Road on Wednesday night.





The driver of the track en route to Eldoret is said to have lost control and rammed into the matatu belonging to the North-Rift Sacco.





The driver of the matatu died on the spot alongside three passengers.

In December 2019, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) revealed that a total of 3,225 Kenyans died in road accidents last year, while 10,825 sustained injuries.





This translates to nearly 300 people perishing every month in road accidents.





Check out the photos from the accident below.



