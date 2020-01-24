Friday, January 24, 2020 - Former Nairobi Governor Dr. Evans Kidero’s wife, Susan Mboya-Kidero, has been appointed as a member of the Kisumu Economic and Social Council (KECOSOC) board.





The veteran corporate executive who was worked with several local and international organizations was appointed by Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o in a gazette notice dated January 22nd 2020.





Susan holds several board positions including the Chair of Liberty Group, a publicly traded company in the Nairobi Stock Exchange.





She is the immediate former President of the Coca-Cola Africa Foundation and the Group Director of the Eurasia Africa Group (EAG) for women’s economic empowerment at Coca Cola.





She is also the Founder of Zawadi Africa Educational Fund, a non-profit organization that provides scholarships and leadership development training to academically gifted, marginalized African girls to enable them attend top colleges and universities around the world





Nyong’o also appointed the Chairman of the SBM Mauritius Bank, Kee Chong Li Kwong Wing, and newly sworn in Defence CAS, Peter Odoyo.





Mutahi Kagwe, the Health CS nominee and Prof. Achola Pala Okeyo, have also been appointed to be part of the council that Anyang Nyong’o is banking on to spearhead the economic revival and transformation of Kisumu City.



