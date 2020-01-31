Friday January 31, 2020 -Former Chief Justice, Dr Willy Mutunga, has joined other Kenyans in slamming the Judiciary after Milimani Chief Magistrate, Francis Andayi released Embakasi East MP Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino on a Sh10 million bail, to be paid in instalments.





Addressing students at Kenya Methodist University (Kemu) where he gave a keynote lecture on Thursday, Mutunga said there was no law that called for a suspect to deposit bail money, which would at the same time be used to offset a victim’s medical bill.





The former CJ said the ruling put the Judiciary on the spot and could erode confidence in the eyes of the public.





Dr Mutunga at the same time said there was grumbling by the public over a seemingly selective war on corruption, citing the multi-billion shilling NYS scandal.





“What happened to the NYS case so that some can be charged and others be treated as witnesses?” he posed.





Mutunga spoke hours after millions of Kenyans expressed their frustration with Chief Justice , David Maraga saying the Kenya‘s Judiciary favours the rich.



