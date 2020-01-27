Monday January 27, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto’s allies have announced the beginning of their BBI rallies countrywide.





Speaking in Naivasha, Tanga Tanga MPs resolve to hold the 1st BBI rally in Nakuru on February 8th.





Following their retreat to Naivasha, the group outlined that the ongoing rallies spear-headed by handshake partner, Raila Odinga, have proved to be politically inclined.





"The team that is gathered here today [Monday] was gathered to discuss the ongoing BBI rallies.”





“By consensus, we have agreed to hold similar BBI rallies in all 47 counties beginning with Nakuru County on February 8,” read a statement by MPs.





"The ongoing BBI rallies are all about the people in power and politicians, we want to change the aim and focus on the ordinary citizen of Kenya.”





“We heard about the release of the BBI report, has the ordinary mwananchi received a copy of the report?”





“We will push for every citizen to have a chance to read the report so that the discussion does not end with politicians," one of the MPs told reporters.





They extended an invitation to President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto, the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, former Vice Presidents Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi as well as all leaders of political parties to attend the rallies.



