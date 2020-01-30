Thursday, January 30, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto has asked Kenyans living in Rift Valley region not to worry about their safety because of the 2022 presidential elections.





Speaking in a burial in Lari, Kiambu County, on Thursday, Ruto, who is eyeing to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022, said that the expansive and vote-rich region will remain peaceful and safe for everyone regardless of who wins the Presidential seat in the next General Elections.





The DP urged all communities that have settled in Rift Valley to continue with their businesses as usual and ignore threats and propaganda being spread about a possible eviction before or after the next poll.





“Rift Valley will be safe for everybody.”





“Nobody should carry his or her activities in fear.”





“There will be no chaos whether I win the Presidency or not," Ruto said.





Ruto’s statement comes a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta accused some politicians of threatening some communities living in Rift Valley.





Uhuru said nobody should threaten anyone in Kenya since everybody is free to live anywhere in Kenya despite his political affiliation.



