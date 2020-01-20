Monday January 20, 2020 - Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested controversial blogger, Cyprian Nyakundi, today over extortion and blackmail.





Without divulging details of the victim, officers revealed that Nyakundi along with one Emmanuel Nyamweya had been nabbed after receiving a Sh1 million payout from the victim.





"Detectives based at Gigiri have today afternoon arrested two suspects namely Cyprian Andama Nyakundi and Emmanuel Nyamweya Ong'era after successful investigations touching on extortion, blackmail and false accusations.





"The two had just received Sh 1 Million from one of their victims being a down payment of Sh17.5 million they had earlier demanded as a precondition for pulling down libellous posts appearing on a website allegedly owned by the suspects.





"The exhibit money was recovered and the two suspects will be arraigned tomorrow [Tuesday]," DCI said in a statement to the media.



