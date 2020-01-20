Monday, January 20, 2020 - Flamboyant business mogul, Chris Kirubi, has been opening up about his gallant battle with cancer that nearly claimed his life.





Kirubi, 79, is among the few people who have managed to conquer this deadly disease that is claiming lives of thousands of Kenyans every year.





In a recent interview with a local daily, Kirubi revealed that after getting sick, he became closer to God.





“I’m closer to God now because I’ve believed without God’s will I could not be who I am today.”





“It took me many months lying in bed sick to believe that god is most powerful.”





“And it’s a shame we always go to God when we need him, but God will never turn you away because you came to him later rather than earlier.”





“God is merciful and forgiving,” he said.





The tycoon, who is known for his lavish lifestyle and fine things in life, said that no matter how many friends one has, you always end up being alone when dealing with sickness.





“One thing I’ve come to discover is that in the end, you are alone.”





“Your friends may love you, but eventually, you have to deal with your sickness personally.”





“You think about the past, the things that you could have done, the things that you have not done, and what you can do to compensate for things you ignored. It is a time of reflection.”

“And prayers from friends do help, a lot,’ he said.





Kirubi advised Kenyans to go for early screening insisting that all Cancers are curable if detected early.



