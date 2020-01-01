Wednesday, January 1, 2020- Five people died on the spot on Wednesday morning after their saloon car veered off the road and plunged into a ditch in Baringo County.





The accident took place at around 5:30 am at Kabunyony- Poror area along the Eldama Ravine to Eldoret road.





Confirming the accident, Koibatek sub-county police commander, Rashid Mohammed, said:





"They were heading home after a crossover party at Taiday’s Restaurant when the vehicle veered off the road, hit a culvert and landed in a ditch.





“It is a self-inflicted road accident," Mohammed explained.





The identities of the five were yet to be established.





See photos below.











