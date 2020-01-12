Sunday January 12, 2020 – ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula have gagged up against former Prime Minister Raila Odinga ahead of Saturday’s BBI consultative meeting.





This is after they joined their colleagues from Western Kenya who have threatened to snub a meeting to discuss the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report to be assembled in Kakamega.





Mudavadi and Wetang'ula have decried not being consulted by the organisers and sponsors of the meeting as political heavyweights of Western region.





"They need to consult local leaders before making such an arrangement.”





“If you take a look into history, there is no community that has given others solid political support like the Mulembe (Luhyas).”





“It is very ironical that when we used to work together, we were good people but now that we have different views, we have become bad people," Wetang'ula fired a slavo at Raila Odinga led ODM Party.





On his part, Mudavadi warned that BBI consultative meeting has ill motives among them intimidating him and Wetang'ula as senior politicians in the region.





"If you are trying to intimidate anyone in this country, then I am not for you.”





“It is ridiculous that some governors who support the BBI think they are speaking and thinking on the behalf of their electorate.”





“These were the politics of the old days.”





“We cannot risk going back to that kind of a political environment," said Mudavadi.



