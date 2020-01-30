Thursday January 30, 2020 - Ousted Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has moved to court under a certificate of urgency to overturn his impeachment by the Senate yesterday and the subsequent swearing in Deputy Governor, James Nyoro, as substantive governor.





Speaking to the news outlet, his lawyer Collins Kiprono, indicated that they filed the application at the High Court before heading to the magistrate’s court where the impeached governor’s corruption is up for mention and directions.





This is as preparations are underway to swear in his deputy James Nyoro as the Kiambu Governor.





On Wednesday, January 29, the government moved to gazette the swearing-in of James Nyoro to take over from Waititu, minutes after his impeachment.





However, this raised eyebrows among Kenyans and leaders who questioned the efficiency at which the government printer had moved to ensure Nyoro assumes the corner office at Kiambu County.





"This is a record-breaking Gazette Notice. Unbelievably efficient.”





“We voted at 9.00 pm to impeach him by 9:10 pm already gazetted [sic].”





“Clearly it was predetermined," nominated Senator Millicent Omanga speculated.





