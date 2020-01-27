Monday January 27, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto has appointed Uasin Gishu Governor, Jackson Mandago, to lead the BBI consultative meetings in Rift Valley.





This was revealed by Ruto’s Personal Assistant, Farouk Kibet, who said that they are set to hold a mega consultative meeting in Eldoret town soon.





This comes even as President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed Elgeyo Marakwet Governor, Alex Tolgos, to lead the BBI drive in Ruto’s backyard.





Speaking during a church service-cum-thanks giving prayer service in Ngenyilel's St Mary's Osorongai Catholic Church on Sunday, Kibet said venue and dates will be communicated later on.





"We will soon hold a very big consultative meeting in Eldoret town which will be spearheaded by Uasin Gishu Governor, Jackson Mandago,” said the Deputy President William Ruto's aide.





The meeting will also be attended by political and religious leaders from the region.





He reiterated that their aim is to preach peace and ensure that people from the North Rift speak in one voice when it comes to national issues.





"During the meeting, we will discuss the problems facing the people from the North Rift and chat the way forward on the solutions pertaining these problems," Kibet added.





The issues include farmers’ problems, unemployment among the youths and not forgetting the political direction.





He further said that the meeting will also provide an opportunity for the region to come up with resolutions to be included in the final report of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.





He said that they will provide buses to ferry residents from across the region to attend the mega rally.



