Sunday January 26, 2020 – Fireworks is expected today during interviews of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and the self-declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna.





The two will feature in interviews on different TV stations at night.





Miguna is set to for his interview with Anne Kiguta on K24, while Raila will be on NTV both at 9pm today.





Miguna's highly anticipated interview had Kenyans talking, with some questioning his decision to appear on a station associated with the Kenyatta family.





"General Miguana, will you be honouring an interview with a station associated with whom you refer to as ‘despot?’ Is that ‘revolutionary?’ Help me understand, thanks," Nick Omari posted on twitter.





The self-proclaimed general was quick to point out that all media houses were owned by one person or the other.





"They also own NTV and Citizen TV. Your desperation won't bother us," Miguna tweeted.





He has been a vocal critic of the handshake between Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta, a pact he claimed was just another avenue the people in power had created to loot public funds.





"Conman Raila Odinga: The person who has grabbed millions of acres of land belonging to the people of Coast is Despot Uhuru Kenyatta and his family.”





“The Kenyatta's must return all the land they have grabbed to the people before you try to deceive Kenyans at the BBI in Mombasa," he tweeted.





His highly anticipated interview had Kenyans trooping to K24 Anne Kiguta's social media pages to ask if she was ready for the fiery lawyer.



