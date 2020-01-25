Saturday January 25, 2020 - Former Agriculture CS, Mwangi Kiunjuri, has reportedly registered a new political party which he will use ahead of 2022 polls.





This comes only days after President Uhuru Kenyatta fired him from cabinet early this month in what was linked to his close association with Deputy President William Ruto.





According to sources, Kiunjuri has already registered The Service Party.





Kiunjuri is expected to use the party to stamp his authority in his quest to inherit Mt Kenya voting block from President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Before joining cabinet in 2015, Kiunjuri was the leader of Grand National Party, which has since been dissolved.





When leaving cabinet, he hinted his plans to bounce back, with analysts linking him with possible partnership with Dr. Ruto.





“With my experience spanning over 25 years, I have a lot to offer.”





“I would continue to serve this country, faithfully in other capacities.”





“Make no mistake; I am not going anywhere.”





“I will be with you around," said Kuinjuri during his speech at Serena Hotel, Nairobi.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



