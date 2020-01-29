Wednesday January 29, 2020 - Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has taken legal actions against Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang'i, and Attorney General, Kihara Kariuki, after failed attempt to return to Kenya.





In his Tuesday tweet, the self- proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) revealed that he has given a go-ahead to his lawyers to file a case against the two, who according to him issued illegal red alerts which bar him from flying to Kenya.





''I've instructed my lawyers to file contempt proceedings against Despot Uhuru Kenyatta's agents like @FredMatiangi and Kihara Kariuki who issued the illegal read alerts.”





“They must be punished and forced to withdraw them.”





“I want to join Kenyans in arresting the despots and conmen,'' tweeted Miguna Miguna.





Miguna who was set to land in the country earlier January was denied access to Nairobi bound flights where he accused President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga behind the red alerts issued.





Miguna was deported to Canada after taking part in controversial mock swearing-in of ODM leader Raila Odinga following disputed 2017 presidential elections.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



