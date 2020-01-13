Monday January 13, 2020 - Fear has gripped security agents after it emerged that the parallel rallies being planned in Western Kenya on Saturday may lead to bloodshed.





President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader, Raila Odinga, are expected to grace the Building Bridges Initiative meeting slated for Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega.





On the other hand, anti-BBI forces led by Deputy President William Ruto, have also organized a rally in Mumias on the same day.

According to sources, some powerful forces in the Fred Matiang’i-led Internal Security Ministry and the brains behind the countrywide BBI rallies were pushing for the cancellation of the Mumias rally on grounds that the Bukhungu one was first to be booked and the entire provincial security team had been mobilised to provide security.





CS Fred Matiang’i and his PS, Karanja Kibicho, have thrown their weight behind Kakamega rally and want nothing to do with the Mumias rally, which is being funded by Ruto to counter BBI.



