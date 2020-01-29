Wednesday January 29, 2020 - Details have emerged of a secret meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, which took place on Monday, January 27th.





According to reports, Uhuru summoned Ruto in the morning, but the meeting commenced after two hours of Ruto's arrival at State House.





Inside sources say that Kenyatta seized the moment to voice his displeasure with Ruto's seemingly 'rebellious conduct' and opposition to Kenyatta's legacy about uniting Kenyans.





"The President told Ruto to his face that he has to stop the insubordination as well as frustrating his unity efforts," the source alluded.





"Kenyatta told the DP that if he thought he was going to stop him from working with Raila in the unity bid, he was daydreaming,” the source added.





Uhuru further told his deputy that he was behind the rebellion and that he had knowledge of how Ruto had organised the Naivasha meeting, which was dominated by his allies.



