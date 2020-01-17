We are looking for a results oriented Finance professional to fill the position of Finance Manager.
Terms: 3 years Renewable contract
Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer
Summary of Position Purpose:
To provide end to end support on decisions and financial expertise to drive achievement of long term competitive costs, quality and service levels.
Minimum Qualifications
- Bachelor
of Commerce Accounting or related business degree and a member of
ICPAK.
- An
MBA, ACCA, CFA is an added advantage.
- Minimum
8 – 10 years’ experience in financial management at management level in a
busy financial institution (SACCO or Bank).
- Computer
proficiency in computer application, especially in accounting packages and
systems.
- Must
have been involved in preparation and analysis of financial statements.
- Knowledge
of various Sacco software systems an added advantage
How To Apply
Qualified and interested candidates should apply in writing and submit the application enclosing;
- A
detailed C.V
- Current
and Expected remuneration,
- Copies
of Academic, Professional certificates and Testimonials
addressed to: –
The Chairman
GDC Sacco Ltd.
P. O. Box 896-00216
GITHUNGURI.
So as to reach him on or before 24th January, 2020. Applicants must clearly indicate the position they are applying for on the envelope.
Email applications will NOT be considered. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for subsequent interviews and selection.
