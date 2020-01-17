We are looking for a results oriented Finance professional to fill the position of

Finance Manager

.





Terms: 3 years Renewable contract

Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer

Summary of Position Purpose:

To provide end to end support on decisions and financial expertise to drive achievement of long term competitive costs, quality and service levels.

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor of Commerce Accounting or related business degree and a member of

ICPAK.

An MBA, ACCA, CFA is an added advantage.

Minimum 8 – 10 years’ experience in financial management at management level in a

busy financial institution (SACCO or Bank).

Computer proficiency in computer application, especially in accounting packages and

systems.

Must have been involved in preparation and analysis of financial statements.

Knowledge of various Sacco software systems an added advantage

How To Apply

Qualified and interested candidates should apply in writing and submit the application enclosing;

A detailed C.V

Current and Expected remuneration,

Copies of Academic, Professional certificates and Testimonials

addressed to: –

The Chairman

GDC Sacco Ltd.

P. O. Box 896-00216

GITHUNGURI.

So as to reach him on or before 24th January, 2020. Applicants must clearly indicate the position they are applying for on the envelope .