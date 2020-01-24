SOS Children’s Villages Kenya (SOS CV KE) is an affiliate of SOS Children’s Villages (SOS CV) – International whose mission is to build families for children who have lost or do not have adequate parental care, nurture them, help them shape their own futures and share in the development of their communities.

In Kenya, SOS CV Kenya runs five Children’s Villages in Nairobi, Mombasa, Eldoret, Meru and Kisumu.





SOS Children’s Villages Kenya also runs education, health and child rights advocacy programmes and works with local communities to prevent family separation through its Family Strengthening Programs.

We seek to recruit a suitably qualified person for the following position:

Finance Interns (2) – National Office

We seek to recruit for the position of Senior Finance Officer to be based at SOS CV KE National Office – Nairobi

Responsibilities

· Disbursement of payment vouchers once signed

· Raising payment vouchers for petty cash

· Receivables/payables reconciliation

· Raising payment vouchers for National Office payments

· Filing of documents

· Retrieving documents needed for audit

· Any other duty that may be assigned by supervisor

Required Qualifications / Abilities

· A Bachelor’s degree in finance or accounting, from a recognized institution of higher learning.

· At least 1 year of relevant work experience in a busy accounting department

· Ability to use MS office packages especially Word and Excel

· Knowledge of Navision accounting software a plus

How to Apply

If you believe your experience, competencies and qualifications match the job and role specifications described; send your application letter (stating current and expected pay) & updated CV(with details of at least 3 referees one of which must be immediate or former supervisor) addressed to the National Director to reach us on or before 4th February 2020 by email to: recruitment@soskenya.org

Only short listed candidates will be contacted.