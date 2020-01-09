Thursday January 9, 2020 - The Kenyan Government has raised new concerns over Uganda's treatment of Kenyan products barely a month after the two nations agreed on a deal to end the stalemate.





According to reports, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government has raised a hue and cry over the excise duty charged on spirits, beers and pharmaceutical products exported to Uganda.





Speaking on the matter, Trade Principal Secretary, Chris Kiptoo, indicated that Kenya will retaliate and charge duty on similar Ugandan products if it did not reverse the controversial decision.

He explained that during a summit held in December 2019, the two Governments had agreed that Uganda needed to abolish the 13 percent duty on Kenyan products, an act that the country would reciprocate.





The Ugandan counterparts, however, did not honour the agreement, thereby creating a trade imbalance between the two East African Community (EAC) nations.





"Uganda has given an undertaking that it will abolish these taxes, but if they do not, then we will have no alternative but to reciprocate," Kiptoo stated.





On December 20th, 2019, the Government of Kenya slapped a Value Added Tax of 16 percent on milk coming into the country from Uganda as part of measures to protect local dairy farmers.



