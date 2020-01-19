Sunday January 19, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto has hit out at a local daily over an headline alleging that he was snubbed by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday.





The article titled Uhuru Snubs Ruto, Again, alleged that the DP was in Mombasa but was not invited to a meeting convened by the Head of State in which he met 24 Governors.





Speaking yesterday, the DP denied ever being in Mombasa as alleged by the daily.

"Kenyans should ignore this choreographed, paid-for propaganda nonsense.”





“I was in the office the whole day never in Mombasa," Ruto critiqued.





On January 11, it was also reported that Ruto was forced to spend the night at the English Point Marina after arriving at his official residence, only to find staff packing his personal belongings, purportedly following orders from above.





However, his Director of Communications, Emmanuel Talam, refuted these claims noting that he usually spends the night at English Point Marina whenever he was in Mombasa.





"I'm not aware of the story."



"Go and ask Nation where they got the report," Talam asserted.





Ruto-allied MPs expressed fears that State officials were behind the incidents.



