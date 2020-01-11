Saturday January 11, 2020 - ODM Leader Raila Odinga has finally come clean on embattled lawyer Miguna Miguna, saying he is free to return to Kenya.





This comes even as many Kenyans faulted Raila for keeping quite while his own ‘general’, who was forced to exile, was being humiliated and frustrated and his basic human rights violated by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government.





Odinga said Miguna was free to return to Kenya and added that neither he nor the government were afraid to the NRM General's return to Kenya.





The ODM leader mentioned Interior CS, Fred Matiang’i, as the man behind Miguna’s woes.

" He will board his plane and he will enter Kenya.”





“We want inclusivity.”





“Nobody fears Miguna, nobody doesn’t want want Miguna to come.”





“He is a very small man, hiyo ni kazi ya Matiang'i ata si ya Uhuru ," Odinga said.





The Canada-based lawyer is currently in Europe after the Government of Kenya blocked airlines from flying him to Kenya.



