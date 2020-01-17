VoicesAfrica Panel is a market research panel and a survey provider to the market research industry.





We are looking for suitable candidates who match the below qualifications to be fully dedicated in recruiting, educating and registering prospective panelist on the VoicesAfrica online platform.

Job Title: Field Recruiters

Employment type: Part time / Project Based

Reporting to: Client Service Executive

The Candidate should have the following qualifications;

· Form four leavers, continuing student or fresh graduates.

· Have Excellent verbal and written communication skills

· Ability to learn quickly

· Ability to explain detailed instructions articulately and clearly

· Ability to multi-task effectively

· availability on short notice and can work on weekends.

Experience

· None but experience in Data Collection, Field interviewer, call Centre agent, Field Sales Force or Front office coordinator will be an added advantage.

