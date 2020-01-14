Tuesday, January 14, 2020 - The new style of music called GengeTone has been widely criticized for promoting immorality and having a negative influence on the young generation.





The Gengetone wave started as a joke when Ethic Group released the popular Lamba Lolo song but the wave now seems unstoppable despite Kenya Film and Classification Board CEO, Ezekiel Mutua, issuing endless threats to the artists.





As the debate over the influence Gengetone music to the youth continues, another raunchy music video dubbed Pussy, has been released by some young naughty ladies from Eastlands.

The content in the song is just shocking.





These are upcoming prostitutes disguised as artists.





Watch the raunchy music video that will make Ezekiel Mutua go mad.