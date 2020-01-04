Saturday January 4, 2020-

Former Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, has for the first time spoken about the woes facing the Keroche Breweries Limited.





In a series of tweets on Friday, Kabogo said that the firm has been fighting to remain in business since the directors, Joseph Karanja and Tabitha Karanja were arrested over tax fraud.





Kabogo noted that the firm does not need any kind of favours so that it can remain in the business.





He also said that the directors of the firm have not committed any criminal offence that warrants the kind of treatment they are facing at the moment.





“Keroche does not need favours from any quoters, all they need is a fair playing field period. Tax revenues will continue in a downward trend because of killing future taxpayers. It’s wrong to criminalize tax collection,” he tweeted.





The former county boss said that he once heard a minister saying that he will ensure that the firm is no longer operational before he can settle down.





“I was in parliament when one minister then vowed to finish Keroche. “Better die than resign,” Kabogo stated.



