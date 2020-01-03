Saturday January 4, 2020 - Kandara MP, Alice Wahome, has claimed there is a plot to make President Uhuru Kenyatta Prime Minister and ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, President through the BBI in the 2022 General Election.





In a rant, Wahome warned Uhuru never to dare Kenyans and advised him to retire peacefully and go back to Gatundu.





She described President Uhuru as the biggest impediment to the growth of the economy of the country, to democracy, and freedom of speech.





According to her, Uhuru inherited a stable democracy from former President Mwai Kibaki but expressed fear that the country was retrogressing to the old days of the 1990s.





She said the president should retire after serving 10 years as head of state.





"I am sure Kenyans must be thinking Murathe is dreaming, no I don't think Murathe is dreaming. I don't think Atwoli is talking from nowhere. I do not think Beth Mugo, who is a close relative of Uhuru Kenyatta, is speaking from nowhere," she said.





Wahome said the constitution did not also state that the qualification for one to stay after serving two terms was age.





The MP said the suggestions that President Kenyatta was going nowhere because of his age was an abuse and insult to the intelligence of Kenyans.





She wants the Building the Bridges Initiative abandoned until after the 2022 General Election.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



