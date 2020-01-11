Saturday, January 11, 2020 - Nairobi Woman Rep, Esther Passaris, has hit out at Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, after the latter threatened to ‘shave’ Kandara MP, Alice Wahome, for disrespecting President Uhuru and ODM leader, Raila Odinga.





Taking to twitter, Babu warned the Kandara MP, who is a vocal critic of President Uhuru that he will ‘shave every part of her body’ if she continues attacking the President and the former Prime Minister.





“Alice Wahome must respect Baba and President Uhuru or we will shave every part of her body that has hair."





“This is not a threat it’s a promise,” wrote Babu Owino.

This did not go down well with Passaris who lambasted Babu telling him that he can only shave his wife.





“Babu respect women."



"You can only shave your wife not a fellow legislator, or any other woman without their explicit consent."





“Any action to the contrary will be an act of defilement."



"I am extremely disappointed with this post. Pull it down."



"There're boundaries we should not cross,” wrote Passaris.





Owino’s statement came a week after Wahome launched a scathing attack against Uhuru terming him the the ‘biggest existential threat to democracy and the economy in Kenya’





She also claimed that Uhuru is scheming to extend his power beyond 2022 using the BBI.



